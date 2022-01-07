6 opposing COVID truths
In response to Jim Niemann’s Dec. 17 column, “COVID and a few simple truths,”:
Truth 1: Yes, it is very likely that COVID-19 will be with us here and the rest of the world indefinitely. The critical question is, will it mutate into less devastating forms or continue to evolve as virulent severe strains? The science tells us that vaccines, masks, and other prudent measures will greatly help prevent deadly mutations by limiting the spread of the disease. So surrendering is a terrible option.
Truth 2: Comparing COVID-19 with other life risks that don’t involve a deadly communicable disease is a false equivalence.
Truth 3 : We are very fortunate to now have vaccines, but they do not work if they are not administered. And all the treatment improvements don’t always prevent death or the long term after-effects. Those after-effects are so common there is a name for them, long-covid.
Truth 4: Yes, death eventually happens to everyone. There is an expression, “ If your number is up, there’s nothing you can do about it.” The implication is, there’s no point in using our critical thinking skills to avoid serious risks.
Truth 5: The people who are qualified to assess the possible sources of COVID-19 are not untrained armchair quarterbacks. Scientists, epidemiologists, and other trained investigators are the appropriate sources. That said, discontinuing experimentation with deadly diseases is a subject for legitimate serious debate.
Truth 6: Politicization of COVID-19 has greatly accelerated the devastating spread of this disease and its resulting carnage. The failures of leadership at multiple levels is immense, and those leadership failures continue. Promoting and defending the rights of someone’s individual behaviors that may threaten other people’s medical well-being is beyond irresponsible.
Daniel Warfield, Effingham
The best New Year’s resolution
The best New Year’s resolution you can make for your family and yourself is to get back on track with your healthcare. Obviously, with the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, it critical that everyone get vaccinated and that eligible people get the booster as soon as possible.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, many of your visits to your doctor’s office for routine preventive care, including cancer screenings, have been delayed. You know this may have serious consequences for undetected medical issues down the road. Get some peace of mind about your health! The sooner conditions are caught, the better for your long-term health.
There is no substitute for a visit with your physician. Your doctor’s office is safe and ready to provide the screenings and protective vaccines that you need. Start 2022 off right! Call your doctor today for a visit.
Regan Thomas, MD, President. Illinois State Medical Society
Mary Miller didn’t have to apologize for quoting Hitler
Concerning the article in the Effingham Daily News dated Dec. 31, 2021, titled, “Goodbye, 2021”:
Mary Miller said, “Hitler was right on one thing. He said, ‘Whoever has the youth has the future.’”
She had no reason to apologize for this statement. Everybody and his dog knew what she was talking about. Children are easily brainwashed.
The news media are just trying to drag her good reputation through the mud. They are stomping on her First Amendment rights of freedom of speech. They are trying to be Thought Police and Mind Control.
Mary is like another statesman who said, “Give me liberty or give me death.” He was Patrick Henry.
I plan to vote for her and you should, too.
Albert R. Buening, Jr., Effingham
Editor’s Note: U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, R-Oakland, has announced that she’s running in the GOP primary against U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, to represent the newly redrawn Illinois’ 15th Congressional District, which no longer includes Effingham.
Reject Satan
Regarding the Dec. 29, 2021 Letter to the Editor, “Satanic Temple’s display at the State Capitol is blasphemous”:
The curse of the devil. Why are they at the state Capitol, bringing on us the curse of the most high? Do the people want curses? (The devil.) Or blessings? (The Most High.)
The devil tries to make it look like he is in charge. to get more followers. May God bless those local lawmakers rejecting Satan.
Pastor Loy Cash, Effingham
Jesus has your back
Adoration: Tonight the chill is in the air. The wind is howling. Hard to get warm at times. But a nice warm heavy blanket wrapped around gives me security and a strong warmth to relax .
Are you quivering, or shaking with fear. Fear of the unknown and uncertainty in the world right now. Let me tell you, you should not be running scared. Jesus has your back. He wants to be your best friend.. we should bring our gifts and talents to him. We should ask him each and everyday what we should do to use our unique gifts. The Three Kings put their trust in a star to follow and find the baby, the king that came amongst them to be one of them. They brought him gifts that were worthy of a king.
As we bring in a new year, we should bring all our goals, our trials and tribulations and present them to Jesus. He wants us to talk to him like a friend. Let him know our friends name, let him know that we want to feel better. Maybe we would like to start eating healthier. Does a friend need help? Maybe someone has been very Ill from Covid, Influenza A or B, cancer or heart disease.
Stormie Omartian states in her book The Power of a Praying Grandparent: “Keep us all from accepting the judgement of man as being higher than your ability to heal.” God has the power to do miracles. All we need to do is follow his Word (reading the bible) and ask and we shall receive.
Today, too many of us are putting our faith in mankind and not in God himself. We need to turn things around. We do not need to be a pessimist and celebrate the old year leaving but need to be an optimist and celebrate the new year coming.
So go ahead speak to our Lord as if he was your best friend. Have a regular conversation about your daily life with him and use those talents you have been given. Take the time to listen and live his word. What is your Ephinany today? Are you ready to take that leap of faith and talk to him as if he were your mom or best friend.
Lisa Rexroat, Dieterich
