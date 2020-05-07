2020: Kobe, COVID & Congress
Prior to this year, “2020” always envisioned in our minds the state of perfect vision. In 2021 it will project a wide range of pictures.
In my mind, on the last day of April, my thoughts perceived Kobe Bryant; his life and death. Hopefully, the longest lasting part of his legacy will be his role as a father, his aspiration for his daughters, and all daughters. Would it not be glorious if all daughters could look at their fathers with the same complete trust, wonderment, and admiration as Gianna (If you need proof, sec the full page picture of her and her Dad on pg. 43 of the 2/10/20 issue of TIME.)
Like a science ﬁction movie, COVID-19 has come invisibly creeping into our lives. It has forced us into an existence that we, as a society, cannot economically survive for long. But, in its swath, it is compelling us to slow our pace, rediscover family relationships, and to re-evaluate our position with each other and the planet. A sort of national compelled mediation group.
Will the pictures of the future exhibit a greater appreciation of what we have, instead of what we lack?
Congress continues to confound; so much posturing and pandering to selected segments of our society. And, on the part of the electorate, an unwillingness to accept that everyone who voted in 2016 or 2018 was, in their own way, a participant in the process of sculpting the model of our society. None of the various positions postured by the Legislature or Executive Branch are all right or all wrong, but we seem to have diﬁculty in perceiving and understanding that. Compromise for the sake of accomplishment should not be perceived as a weakness.
Personally, my perception of the last several years has been enlightened by reading “Worth the Fighting For,” by John McCain, as well as “The Great Revolt,” by Zito and Todd. I would encourage everyone to read them. The former reviews the personal and political life of an individual who pursued his passions honorably and with respect for those who disagreed with him. The latter explains the legitimate concerns of many voters in the 2016 election.
Both show that common ground can be reached despite reasonable differences. Don’t we achieve more if we work together?
Just some thoughts nurtured on a Spring day by my conﬁnement.
Steve Seymour, Efﬁngham
