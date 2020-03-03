In view of her pro-life, pro-Second Amendment, pro-conservative stand, the Effingham Area Tea Party endorses Mary Miller for U.S. Congress. Mary is running on the Republican ticket for the 15th District seat being vacated by John Shimkus.
Based upon interviews and information gathered by the Illinois Family Institute, the Effingham Area Tea Party endorses David Overstreet for judge and Katherine Ruocco for judge, both to fill vacancies in the 5th judicial district.
David Schaefer, secretary
Effingham Area Tea Party
