Area lawmakers released statements on Friday in reaction to Gov. JB Pritzker’s “Bridge Phase” for reopening Illinois:
Rep. Adam Niemerg, R-Dieterich
“The governor keeps changing the rules to fit his own attempt to control the people of Illinois. The governor calls them metrics but he is not relying on real science but creating more barriers for political purposes.
“According to the Governor, every region of the state is in Phase 4 of his five-phase Restore Illinois mitigation plan, with Phase 5 originally being the goal to reach to open Illinois back up to normal gatherings at restaurants, schools, churches, museums, and large group activities. The newly announced ‘metrics’ are seen as a roadblock and not a bridge to the final phase of this artificial plan.
“To advance into the Bridge Phase, the entire state must reach a 70% first dose vaccination rate for residents 65 and over, maintain a 20% or lower ICU bed availability rate and hold steady on COVID-19 and COVID-like illness hospital admissions, mortality rate, and case rate over a 28-day monitoring period. To advance to Phase 5, the state must reach a 50% vaccination rate for residents age 16 and over and meet the same metrics and rates required to enter the transition phase, over an additional 28-day period.
“It’s gotten to the point that the average person does not understand the complexity and changes to his executive orders. This new requirement is a roadblock and not a bridge. I say to the Governor, stop moving the goalpost Governor Pritzker! Open Up Illinois Now!”
State Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Louisville
“This week it’s a bridge, tomorrow it’s a ferry, maybe next week it could be another flight to Florida for his family. Despite declining numbers of people who are sick and increasing numbers of those who are vaccinated, the Governor continues to drag his feet on the process of letting Illinoisans get back to work and live their daily lives. The Governor is continuing to make decisions behind closed doors that affect every part of people’s lives. He refuses to engage the legislature in the process or offer transparency about how he decided to set what seems like more arbitrary metrics. The Governor has spent the last year running the state alone through executive orders. It’s time for that to end and for Illinois to reopen.”
State Sen. Jason Plummer, R-Edwardsville
“In spite of the arbitrary and punitive rules dictated by Governor Pritzker, Illinoisans have made forward progress against this pandemic. Frontline workers, local health departments, and many others have stepped up in unbelievable ways to help their neighbors. Families, businesses, communities, and many areas of our society have been severely harmed by this crisis.
“Governor J.B. Pritzker has remained one of the biggest barricades in the efforts to overcome the challenges this pandemic created. This must end.
“The Governor needs to stop dragging his feet, be transparent about how he’s making his decisions, provide accurate and actionable data, bring the legislature into the decision-making process, and loosen his strangle-hold on Illinois. When this happens, I know Illinoisans can and will come out of this tragedy stronger and united.”
