The Illinois Supreme Court on Friday upheld the state’s sweeping gun ban. Here are statements from area legislators about the ruling:
State Rep. Adam Niemerg, R-Dietrich
There was little doubt going into the release of this ruling of how our completely partisan Supreme Court would decide this case. Politics trumps all in the corrupt State of Illinois. This law unequally applies the law by granting some FOID card holders the right to bear certain types of firearms but denies that same right to others. It violates Article IV Section 8 (d) of the Constitution which requires all bills to be read three times. And it violates the Second Amendment. If the ruling class in Illinois had even a shred of honesty and decency the rights of honest citizens would have been protected today. Instead, the far-left activists on the Supreme Court decided to put politics above the law. This decision – while not a surprising one – is the outcome Governor Pritzker bought with the millions of dollars he put into Supreme Court races in the last election. Today is a dark day for Illinois.”
State Rep. Blaine Wilhour, R-Beecher City
In their ruling on DAN CAULKINS et al., Appellees, v. JAY ROBERT PRITZKER, in His Official Capacity as Governor of the State of Illinois, et al., the Court completely ignored the main point of the lawsuit which is the unequal application of the state’s FOID card through special legislation. The weapons ban law allows some FOID card holders to have firearms such as AR-15s but not others. The idea that a Constitutional right would be granted to some citizens but not others is on its face a violation of the Constitution.
This decision was not about the law. It was about politics. The Governor bought and paid for this decision with the millions of dollars he put into State Supreme Court races last year and he got the outcome he purchased.
The law has been in effect since the beginning of the year and has not made any kind of impact on violence in the state.
There have been 367 homicides so far this year in the City of Chicago.
Where is the evidence this law has done anything to make communities safer. The political class in this state continues to make rules for the entire state but is never held accountable for the failures of their policies. This law violates the Constitutional rights of honest citizens, and it does not even make a dent in curbing violence in our communities.
The US Supreme Court will eventually weigh in and do what the Illinois Supreme Court lacked the courage to do which is to protect the rights of honest citizens.
State Senator Jason Plummer, R-Edwardsville
Today the Illinois Supreme Court tried to thread a needle by refusing to rule on some extremely important aspects of this case, including whether the ban violates the Second Amendment.
The justices in the majority stood by their political patrons, not the people of Illinois. But they also clearly showed that they are worried about being overruled by the federal case. The issue sits in the federal courts now, where I pray they have the courage and the decency to put the constitution over petty politics.
