I agree with the lady in the "Letters to the Editor" on Aug. 1, 2020 issue of the Effingham Daily News. ("We've heard it before with new tax plan.")
We don't need any more taxes. The governor of Illinois is promoting more taxes in the Nov. 3, 2020 elelction. Vote NO!
Is our governor ill? A child could do a better job of governing. Where do we draw the line? Now is the worst time for more taxes. With COVID-19 and all the rioters and the sad economy. It's the worst time for taxes.
Everyone is leaving the state as it is. Beam me up, Scotty! There is no intelligent life down here.
Albert R. Buening, Jr
Effingham
