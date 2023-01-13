Federal government

• President Joe Biden (D)

The White House

1600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW

Washington, DC 20500

202-456-1111

• U.S. Sen. Richard J. Durbin (D)

525 S. Eighth St.

Springfield, IL 62703

217-492-4062

• U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D)

230 S. Dearborn St., Suite 3900

Chicago, IL 60604

312-886-3506

• U.S. Rep. Mike Bost (R)

Illinois District 12 (which now includes Effingham County)

352 Cannon House Office Building

Washington, DC 20515-1315

Phone: 202-225-5661

• U.S. Rep. Mary Miller (R)

Illinois District 15 (which now includes Shelby County)

1529 Longworth House Office Building

Washington, DC 20515-1315

Phone: 202-225-5271

State government

• Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D)

Office of the Governor

207 State House, Springfield, IL 62706

governor@state.il.us

217-782-0244

• State Rep. Adam Niemerg (R)

102nd House District

107 W. Main St.

Teutopolis, IL 62467

217-813-6036

E-mail: niemerg@ilhousegop.org

• State Rep. Brad Halbrook (R)

107th House District

203 N. Cedar Street

Shelbyville, IL 62565

(217) 774-1306

Halbrook@ilhousegop.org

• State Rep. Blaine Wilhour (R)

110th House District

304 East Jefferson Avenue

Suite A

Effingham, IL 62401

(217) 994-9348

Email: wilhour@ilhousegop.org

• State Sen. Chapin Rose (R)

51st State Senate District

510 S. Staley Road

Suite D

Champaign, IL 61822

(217) 607-1853

• State Sen. Steve McClure (R)

54th State Senate District

229 S. Main St.

Suite B

Jacksonville, IL 62650

(217) 245-7456

• State Sen. Jason Plummer ( R)

55th Senate District

310 W. Gallatin St.

Vandalia, IL 62471

(618) 283-3000

Email: sentaor@senatorjasonplummer.com

Find your legislative districts at: 

elections.il.gov/electionoperations/districtlocator/addressfinder.aspx

