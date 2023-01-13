Federal government
• President Joe Biden (D)
The White House
1600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20500
202-456-1111
• U.S. Sen. Richard J. Durbin (D)
525 S. Eighth St.
Springfield, IL 62703
217-492-4062
• U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D)
230 S. Dearborn St., Suite 3900
Chicago, IL 60604
312-886-3506
• U.S. Rep. Mike Bost (R)
Illinois District 12 (which now includes Effingham County)
352 Cannon House Office Building
Washington, DC 20515-1315
Phone: 202-225-5661
• U.S. Rep. Mary Miller (R)
Illinois District 15 (which now includes Shelby County)
1529 Longworth House Office Building
Washington, DC 20515-1315
Phone: 202-225-5271
State government
• Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D)
Office of the Governor
207 State House, Springfield, IL 62706
217-782-0244
• State Rep. Adam Niemerg (R)
102nd House District
107 W. Main St.
Teutopolis, IL 62467
217-813-6036
E-mail: niemerg@ilhousegop.org
• State Rep. Brad Halbrook (R)
107th House District
203 N. Cedar Street
Shelbyville, IL 62565
(217) 774-1306
• State Rep. Blaine Wilhour (R)
110th House District
304 East Jefferson Avenue
Suite A
Effingham, IL 62401
(217) 994-9348
Email: wilhour@ilhousegop.org
• State Sen. Chapin Rose (R)
51st State Senate District
510 S. Staley Road
Suite D
Champaign, IL 61822
(217) 607-1853
• State Sen. Steve McClure (R)
54th State Senate District
229 S. Main St.
Suite B
Jacksonville, IL 62650
(217) 245-7456
• State Sen. Jason Plummer ( R)
55th Senate District
310 W. Gallatin St.
Vandalia, IL 62471
(618) 283-3000
Email: sentaor@senatorjasonplummer.com
Find your legislative districts at:
elections.il.gov/electionoperations/districtlocator/addressfinder.aspx
Commented
