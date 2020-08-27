We welcome more detailed comments from HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital during a public hearing next week about its objections to the scope of a $35 million project by Sarah Bush Lincoln to rebuild a more expansive Bonutti Clinic in Effingham.
At first glance, though, we’re hard-pressed to find fault with any organization that wants to spend that kind of money improving health services in our community.
SBL has submitted a “certificate of need” application with the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board for a project that would replace the aging clinic at 1303 Evergreen St. with a 65,400-square-foot building that it said will accommodate services now housed in SBL buildings in Effingham.
To be clear: St. Anthony’s isn’t trying to stop the entire project. Officials there are just concerned about the addition of services St. Anthony’s already provides.
“We are not opposed to them replacing their building,” said St. Anthony’s President and CEO Theresa Rutherford. “We all know what it’s like to have older facilities that you need to replace in order to keep a modern structure and site. But we believe that building is way too large, that it’s a much more expansive building than they seem to need. And we also have questions about the redundancy of services.”
The objection filed by St. Anthony’s cites the example of CT scans that SBL is proposing be housed in the clinic. Rutherford told the Effingham Daily News that her hospital depends on income from things such as CT scans to help fund other services that it provides in the community.
“Like the support we give to Crisis Nursery,” she said. “The work we do with Catholic Charities around medication assistance. Our work with the food pantries. The general voucher program where people are able to get their dental care done when they maybe can’t afford it on their own.”
Those are all worthwhile endeavors, and we’re glad to see our local hospital involved in them. We hope it continues that support.
But what of the investment that SBL wants to make in our community? That surely has merit, too. And a little competition can be a good thing for consumers.
“I am a little disappointed and surprised that anyone is resisting a $35 million project coming into the community and the jobs that creates,” SBL President and CEO Jerry Esker told the EDN when asked about St. Anthony’s objection.
We note that HSHS Medical Group and Prairie Cardiovascular announced in June the opening of a state-of-the-art clinic in Mattoon at 101 Coles Centre Parkway. That’s just down the road from the main campus of Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.
“I’m looking out my window at a brand new multimillion dollar building that HSHS St. Anthony just built a mile from Sarah Bush,” Esker told the EDN. “... There’s a multimillion dollar new cardiology center, a full imaging center with family medicine doctors in there. That’s a brand new service.”
“We are excited to bring patient-first primary and specialty care to the Mattoon community,” HSHS Medical Group Chief Executive Officer Melinda Clark said in that June press release. “Our partnership with Prairie Cardiovascular and St. Anthony’s makes this a one-stop shop for primary care with ongoing growth in specialty care as well.”
So, we’ll be listening as St. Anthony’s and SBL make their cases regarding the Bonutti Clinic.
The review board has scheduled a public hearing at the Thelma Keller Convention Center from noon to 2 p.m. on Sept. 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.