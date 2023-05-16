We were impressed by a recent visitor to Effingham – an arson investigator named Rowan. He can really sniff out suspicious scenes.
Rowan is a 2-year-old Goldador, a mix between a Golden Retriever and Labrador Retriever. The Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal received Rowan through the State Farm Arson Dog Program, which covers the cost of training dogs to detect accelerants at fire scenes when arson is suspected or needs to be ruled out. Rowan will be used to help investigate fires in Effingham and throughout southern Illinois.
We’ve had several arson investigations across the area over the years, so no doubt Rowan will be a welcome helper on such cases.
Rowan wowed spectators at the Effingham Central Fire Station as he efficiently worked his way through a number of exercises in which he displayed his keen ability to locate accelerants.
Rowan and his partner, Kyle Rentfrow of the fire marshal’s office, recently graduated from a four-week training school in New Hampshire with a class of 14 other handlers. Rentfrow has been with the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal since July 2019.
We were particularly impressed when five Effingham firefighters lined up, with one of them having a drop of accelerant on him. The eager Rowan quickly found the “culprit” for Rentfrow.
Our thanks to State Farm, which has had the program for decades and covers the cost of training for dogs and handlers throughout the country. That cost ranges between $25,000 and $30,000. But it’s a sensible investment for an insurance company.
Heather Paul, coordinator of the State Farm Arson Dog Program, notes the program helps departments find evidence that enables them to detect arson and arrest suspects before they set fire to anymore structures. Paul said the national average for the cost of a residential fire is $47,000.
“They may investigate on average 90 to almost 200 fires a year, and if even just one of those comes back as arson that is prosecuted, this pays for itself,” she said.
We would add that arson has more of a cost than dollars – from loss of irreplaceable keepsakes to loss of life.
Decreasing that toll is something to bark about.
