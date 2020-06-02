The death of George Floyd beneath the knee of a Minneapolis police officer – now fired and charged with murder – may seem far away.
It’s not.
The call for justice that has gripped the nation following Floyd’s death may also seem distant.
It’s not.
Speaking out against injustice takes many forms. Is damaging property or looting among them?
It’s not.
Is that criminal behavior the first thing that should come to mind when thinking of George Floyd?
It’s not.
As our community grows more diverse, we should always be mindful of the injustice that surrounds us – even when it seems far away. Is it right to turn our eyes from it?
It’s not.
It sometimes seems hopeless, like we can’t breathe.
It’s not.
