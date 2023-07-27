We can already smell the aroma of carnival food as fairgoers get their fill of pork burgers, cotton candy and funnel cakes.
Come try that in a small town. We think you’ll like it.
We can hear the occasional moo of a cow, or the squeal of a pig, echoing throughout the fairgrounds.
We can picture the talented pageant contestants. And we thrill in anticipation of crashing demolition derby cars as they rumble around the track. Harness racing is another favorite spectacle.
Come try that in a small town. We think you’ll have fun.
The Effingham County Fair begins Saturday, and we can’t wait to try that – again – in our small town.
There’s been plenty of hand-wringing over country singer Jason Aldean’s “Try That in a Small Town.” We just think the song misses the point.
We’ll leave it to others to dissect the lyrics of Aldean’s song and the imagery in the video that has sparked controversy. Part of the song – written by Kelley Lovelace, Neil Thrasher, Tully Kennedy and Kurt Michael Allison – goes like this:
Sucker punch somebody on a sidewalk …
Cuss out a cop, spit in his face …
Yeah, ya think you’re tough …
Well, try that in a small town …
See how far ya make it down the road …
Around here, we take care of our own.
The small towns we know and love best – the ones right here – aren’t about vigilante justice. They’re welcoming places that simply ask for human decency and common respect. We’ll wager that’s the way most people think in towns big and small across this land.
We welcome any big city passers-by to visit our small town and try our county fair.
It’s the sort of thing we think everyone should try in a small town.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.