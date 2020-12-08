The Effingham County Health Department reported on Dec. 6 that a man in his 90s and a woman in her 90s had died of complications related to COVID-19, bringing the number of deaths among county residents related to the novel coronavirus to 30 since the pandemic began earlier this year.
The department that day also posted this on its Facebook page:
“Many people compare influenza deaths to COVID deaths so we regularly get asked about how many people died previously in Effingham County from influenza. Last year it was three.”
The health department’s Facebook page often gets peppered with the same kind of comments that our own Facebook page gets when we report the department’s latest COVID numbers for our area.
“Why does it say COVID ‘related?’” one poster asked the department. “Does this mean they had other contributing factors to their death? Just because the person tested positive does not mean it was a COVID death.”
The health department responded:
“On a death certificate, there are spaces to list an immediate cause of death, as well as the chain of events that led to that final disease or incident. There are also spaces for adding contributing factors.
“For COVID-19, the immediate cause of death might be listed as respiratory distress, with the second line reading ‘due to COVID-19.’ Then contributing factors such as heart disease, diabetes or high blood pressure would then be listed further down.
“This has led to some confusion by people arguing that the ‘real’ cause of death was heart disease or diabetes. However, without COVID-19 being the last straw or the thing that led to the chain of events that led to death, they probably wouldn’t have died.”
We can sort of understand why people have questioned health officials about this, at least early on. It’s called the “novel” coronavirus because it is new – and so brings with it issues difficult to understand.
We thank the Effingham County Health Department for putting it in plain language.
It’s true that many generally healthy people will recover from COVID-19 after experiencing only mild symptoms, or no symptoms at all. We urge vigilance to help protect those among us for whom COVID-19 is “the last straw.”
Some compassion for them and their loved ones would also be welcome. By now, there seems little value in questioning the cause of death as reported by local officials.
That they are no longer with us is cause enough to mourn.
