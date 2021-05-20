We’re all for a a bill that passed out of an Illinois Senate committee this week that would require high schools to offer instruction about understanding and evaluating news and social media as part of their computer literacy courses.
Sen. Terri Bryant, R-Murphysboro, questioned how objective schools could be in teaching students how to evaluate news stories by separating factual news from “fake news.”
She was told that teachers would be trained in how to instruct students in media usage and that the difference between fake news and real news is the same as the difference between fiction and nonfiction.
“So the teachers themselves would be deciding what’s fake news, by their own opinion,” Bryant said, according to Capitol News Illinois.
It sounds to us like Bryant could use that course herself.
Teaching critical thinking should always be central to the mission of our schools. That doesn’t mean the teacher decides whether a particular news story or social media post is factual. The teacher would help students learn for themselves how to separate facts from fiction and separate opinions from facts.
It’s teaching them to fish as opposed to giving them a fish.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.