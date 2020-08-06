As the start of school approaches, it’s time for parents to talk with their kids about everything adults are doing to make them safe during the COVID-19 pandemic — and what they can do to help when they return to class.
That’s especially important because of what Effingham County Health Department Administrator Jeff Workman told the county board’s health committee this week:
“I fully anticipate we’ll have some positives in the school before too long, and that’s going to be a challenge,” he said during a meeting on Tuesday.
Most school districts in our area are offering families the option to continue the distance learning that has been available since March. For many, that may be the best course — especially families with children and others at high risk. Please consider that option if your family falls into that category.
For those who choose to send their children back to school, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offer excellent advice. We agree with all of these suggestions by the CDC and urge you to follow them:
Check in with your child each morning for signs of illness. If your child has a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher, they should not go to school. Make sure your child does not have a sore throat or other signs of illness, like a cough, diarrhea, severe headache, vomiting or body aches. If your child has had close contact to a COVID-19 case, they should not go to school.
Make sure your child is up to date with all recommended vaccines, including for flu. All school-aged children should get an influenza flu vaccine every season, with rare exceptions. This is especially important this year because we do not yet know if being sick with COVID-19 at the same time as the flu will result in more severe illness.
Review and practice proper hand-washing techniques at home, especially before and after eating, sneezing, coughing, and adjusting a face cover. Make hand-washing fun and explain to your child why it’s important.
Develop daily routines before and after school — for example, things to pack for school in the morning, like hand sanitizer and a back-up cloth face covering and things to do when you return home, like washing hands immediately and washing worn cloth face coverings.
Have multiple cloth face coverings, so you can wash them daily and have back-ups ready. Choose cloth face coverings that fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face and completely cover the nose and mouth, are secured with ties or ear loops, include multiple layers of fabric, allow for breathing without restriction, can be washed and machine dried without damage or change to shape.
Label your child’s cloth face coverings clearly in a permanent marker so that they are not confused with those of other children. Practice with your child putting on and taking off cloth face coverings without touching the cloth. Explain the importance of wearing a cloth face covering and how it protects other people from getting sick.
Consider talking to your child about other people who may not be able to wear cloth face coverings for medical reasons (e.g., asthma).
As a family, model wearing cloth face coverings, especially when you are in situations where physical distancing is difficult to maintain or impossible.
If you have a young child, help build their comfort wearing a cloth face covering and become comfortable seeing others in face covers. Praise your child for wearing a cloth face covering correctly. Put a cloth face covering on stuffed animals. Draw a cloth face covering on a favorite book character. Show images of other children wearing cloth face coverings. Allow your child to choose their cloth face covering that meets any dress requirements your school may have.
Consider providing your child with a container (e.g., labeled resealable bag) to bring to school to store their cloth face coverings when not wearing it (e.g., when eating).
The CDC’s “Back to School Planning: Checklists to Guide Parents, Guardians, and Caregivers” can be found at cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/schools-childcare/parent-checklist.html
