The Illinois Department of Transportation has some good advice for this weekend:
“If you’re celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with dyed beer or other green substances, your No. 1 priority is finding a sober driver before the festivities start,” Steve Travia, IDOT’s Director of Highways and Chief Engineer, said in a press release. “Waiting until after you’re impaired is too late. Plan ahead for a sober ride home to help ensure you and everyone else on the road get home safely.”
Actually, that’s good advice for any weekend. Or weekday. It’s good advice for always.
The press release offers the following tips, which we support.
If you are hosting a party:
• Remember, you can be held liable and prosecuted if someone you served is involved in an impaired driving crash.
• Make sure all of your guests designate their sober drivers in advance or help arrange ride sharing with other sober drivers.
• Serve plenty of food and non-alcoholic beverages at the party.
If you are attending a party:
• Designate your sober driver before the party begins and give that person your car keys.
• If you don’t have a designated driver, ask a sober family member or friend for a ride home or call a cab, take public transportation or use a ride-sharing service.
• Never let a friend leave your sight if you think they are about to drive impaired.
• Always buckle up – it’s your best defense against an impaired driver.
