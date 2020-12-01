We were pleased to see some local businesses thriving over the weekend – safety precautions in place – on Small Business Saturday.
Among his stops, EDN reporter Andrew Adams poked his head into Wild Rose in Effingham, which is made up of Wild Rose Boutique and Wild Rose Bridal.
“We have been extremely lucky,” said Jaymee Weber, who manages Wild Rose Bridal. “We have brides drive three or four hours to see us. On the weekends, we can have 15 brides come in.”
Still, COVID-19 has caused challenges.
“We had a two-month shutdown,” Whitney Phillips, who manages the boutique, told Adams.
In that time, she’s leaned into online sales.
“I ship something every day,” said Phillips.
On Saturday, the store bustled as people visited throughout the morning. Several brides had appointments in the upstairs bridal area. Phillips says that happens whenever there’s a holiday or promotional event.
We hope that as local businesses struggle through these trying times you find ways to give them a little extra support. This community has always been good at supporting the 1,200 businesses that dot Effingham County.
Norma Lansing, president of the Effingham County Chamber of Commerce, said the economic impact of supporting local businesses could be significant.
“We did a survey a couple years ago and calculated that if every household in Effingham County spent $5 per week for local, small business, it would generate $4 million for the community,” she said.
Just think of what even a few dollars more per week could do for our local business community – and for all of us. Because when local business thrives, so do we all.
