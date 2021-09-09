A lot of space in the Effingham Daily News on Friday and Saturday will be devoted to the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.
Twenty years.
It seems like yesterday to many of us who were working or in school that day, or otherwise old enough to be aware of the world. The shock and anger felt in the horrific hours that played out on the televisions we all were glued to soon morphed into something we’d never quite felt before or since.
Unity.
A common cause.
Consensus and determination, despite all the differences that separated us.
Those differences remain. That’s to be expected in a country often described as a melting pot. But somehow, any sense of shared destiny has been lost.
It wasn’t long after 9/11 that fingers pointed inward. Conspiracy theories spread. The blame we directed at each other stretched through the two decades of the War on Terror – across four administrations – until our recent chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan.
Instead of sharing responsibility and seeking solutions, we search for scapegoats – blasting the Republican president who launched that war and the Democrat who ended it. Plenty of vitriol is also directed at the two in between, one from each party.
In one of several stories exploring the 20th anniversary, The Associated Press reported that “young American Muslims have grown up under the shadow of 9/11. Many have faced hostility, suspicion, questions about their faith, doubts over their Americanness.
“They’ve also found ways to fight back against bias, to organize, to craft nuanced personal narratives about their identities. In the process, they’ve built bridges and challenged stereotypes.”
Many Americans today seem determined to prove wrong those among us of differing ideologies – “evil” for having so disparate a philosophy. They must be crushed, defeated, branded unpatriotic. And it’s best if they can be humiliated along the way.
That diminishes us all. It makes us wonder: Who won the War on Terror?
Today, threats that should unite us have the odd effect of further dividing us.
Today, accomplishments that could be acknowledged and accepted by all are met with gloating by those who espoused them, and bitter resentment by those who did not.
It’s been said that it takes a village to raise a child. Today, children are pawns in political disputes that shouldn’t even be political.
You’ll hear a lot this weekend about the “lessons learned” from 9/11.
That true evil exists in the world? And that, fueled by fanatic megalomaniacs, it would fly airplanes into buildings and crash them into a Pennsylvania field? Well, yeah. Maybe we learned that, if we didn’t already know it by studying a world history filled with atrocities and anguish.
Perhaps the greatest lesson is that America is better when Americans stand together.
We may have a history blood-splattered with divisiveness. The Civil War nearly destroyed us. Pieces of that conflict still surround us in ways subtle and extreme.
But we know from the lessons of 9/11 – and others from throughout our history – that together we are stronger than towers made of steel; more determined than the foulest of fanatics; a shining light in the darkest night.
It’s also been said that we are better than the sum of our parts. That’s true. Finding the unique strength of America when those parts fit together is the real lesson of 9/11.
