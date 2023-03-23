We support a bill sponsored by State Rep. Adam Niemerg, R-Dieterich, that would create a pathway for victims under 13 years of age to avoid appearing in open court when providing testimony in abuse cases.
The House on Tuesday passed House Bill 2607 without opposition. It now heads to the Senate.
In these fractious times, it’s rare to see such bipartisan support. So we’re glad that Niemerg found an issue that both sides of the political divide could get behind.
“Protecting our kids should be our highest priority,” Niemerg said in a press release. “Kids should not have to be placed in the same room as their abusers when they give their testimony.
“We currently make allowances for kids to testify remotely in certain circumstances, but this legislation would make this practice the norm. It is a good idea that is long overdue. The safety and mental well-being of our kids are paramount. I appreciate the strong bipartisan support this legislation has received. I will continue to build support for it in the Senate.”
An article in the winter 2015 Vanderbilt Journal of Entertainment & Technology Law by Elizabeth A. Mulkey notes that children are testifying in the courtroom more frequently now than in the past, due in large part to more prosecution of sexual abuse claims involving children.
“Child victims are often the only eyewitnesses in cases against their abusers,” Mulkey writes. “A child’s testimony may be necessary for a prosecutor to secure a conviction. However, the child must often face his or her abuser and relive the traumatic experience while giving this testimony. Any accommodations or protection of a child witness at trial must be balanced against the defendant’s rights under the Confrontation Clause.”
According to Niemerg, the measure establishes a presumption that the testimony of a victim who is a child under 13 years of age shall testify outside the courtroom and the child’s testimony shall be shown in the courtroom by means of a closed-circuit television. The presumption could only be removed if the defendant proves the child will not suffer emotional distress by providing testimony in the courtroom.
We think that Niemerg’s proposed law can still guarantee the right of a defendant to face his or her accuser. But crucially, it also protects the child who is accusing that defendant.
We’re confident that lawmakers and the courts can – and should – make it so.
