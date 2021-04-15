We want to underscore what Jeff Workman, the administrator of the Effingham County Health Department, said this week about the “pause” placed locally and across the nation on the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
“We understand the anxiety of those who have received the J&J vaccine,” Workman said in a press release on Tuesday. “This has been a less than one in a million event and although the risk is still very low, we want to take precautions to ensure your safety.”
That’s exactly how this is supposed to work. Although the risk is lower than your chance of getting struck by lightning, health officials are taking precautions with this one vaccine to ensure your safety. It’s an overabundance of caution that should not deter people from helping to end this pandemic by getting vaccinated. (Of course, you should check with your doctor about your own underlying health conditions that warrant caution.)
The Associated Press reported that J&J’s vaccine will remain in limbo for a while longer after government health advisers declared Wednesday that they need more evidence to decide if a handful of unusual blood clots were linked to the shot — and if so, how big the risk really is. The government says there are no signs of similar clots after vaccination with the Pfizer and Moderna shots that are the mainstay of the COVID-19 fight in the U.S.
That’s something our local health department went on to emphasize, and which we also want to amplify: “We are not seeing these events with the other two vaccines. People who have vaccine appointments with the other two vaccines should continue with their appointment,” the press release said.
Meanwhile, the Effingham County Health Department announced 10 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday among people ranging in age from their 30s to 80s. Illinois Region 6 seven-day rolling test positivity rate was 2.6% through April 11, while Effingham County was 7.6% for the same period — the highest in the region.
In its state-by-state analysis of vaccinations, the Washington Post reports that at least 123.9 million people have received one or both doses of the vaccine in the U.S. This includes more than 76.7 million people who have been fully vaccinated, with 251 million doses distributed.
The newspaper reports that 39.2 percent of the people in Illinois have had at least one dose, and 22.7 percent have been fully vaccinated. Breaking the state down by county, the Post says just 19 percent have been fully vaccinated in Effingham County. (View the tracking at washingtonpost.com/graphics/2020/health/covid-vaccine-states-distribution-doses/)
The Effingham County Health Department said it has seen a lot of COVID cases presenting lately with gastrointestinal issues, diarrhea, nausea or vomiting and suggests if you are experiencing these symptoms to get tested for COVID.
There was a first-dose Moderna clinic at the health department on Thursday. We hope that helped boost our local vaccination numbers. The department advises those ages 18 and over to make an appointment to get vaccinated as soon as possible. There are two second-dose Moderna clinics next week — Monday from 2:30 to 6 p.m. and Friday, April 23, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The health department has been good about reminding people who have gotten the first dose when it’s time for their second.
You can register for vaccinations at the department’s website: effcohealth.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.