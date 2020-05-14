We thought the Effingham County Board intended to have a serious discussion on Wednesday about “reopening” Illinois. That's why we devoted so much newsprint in that day's paper to State Rep. Blaine Wilhour's plan to do that.
As we said in an editorial, Wilhour's plan has merit and is worthy of spirited discussion. In the end, the county board spent a ridiculous two minutes grandstanding by adopting a resolution supporting Wilhour's effort – without even the slightest discussion of how it would work here in Effingham County.
We printed Wilhour's plan because we're not sure many people who have rallied in support of it have actually read it. They hear the word “reopen” and think it means we all immediately go back to the way things were before COVID-19 reared its ugly head.
It doesn't.
And we're already seeing some celebrating on social media that Effingham County has "reopened." It hasn't.
After the vote, County Board Chairman Jim Niemann all but washed his hands of reopening: “If a business opens up, they do so at their own peril,” he told EDN reporter Charles Mills. “The county board has no authority to enforce the governor's order. It's always been up to the business whether they open or not. It's between them and the state.”
Translation: Don't blame the county if you open your business and the state takes away your license.
Wilhour's plan is a measured response that, in many ways, reflects what Gov. J.B. Pritzker has put in place. It may speed things along a little faster for more rural areas of the state like ours that have not seen the devastating impact suffered by our urban neighbors to the north. But it also talks about testing, social distancing, wearing masks, and other things that medical experts say are crucial to protecting the lives of the most vulnerable among us.
We just want a clearer picture of how all that would work here. We didn't get that from our local leaders on Wednesday. Judging by social media – which is often dangerous – all the county board did was create more confusion in very confusing times.
So, never mind.
