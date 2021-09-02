Effingham County Board members recently tabled a resolution that embraces the idea of “My Body, My Choice,” spurred by the state’s mask mandate for schools.
They’ve said they’ll consider it again this month, renamed in a way deemed to be more suitably conservative: The “Medical Freedom Resolution.” (Board Chairman Jim Niemann was squeamish about anything that smacks of endorsing a woman’s right to choose regarding abortion.)
Board Vice President David Campbell penned the resolution. He described its intent this way:
“If I don’t want to take the vaccine, I don’t have to take the vaccine. If I don’t want to wear a mask, I don’t have to wear a mask. We’re not going to enforce it here in Effingham County.”
This from a board that regularly listens to increasingly dire reports from its own health department about the rapid spread here of the delta variant of COVID-19. That department on Aug. 27 reported two more COVID-related deaths, bringing Effingham County’s total to 77 since the pandemic began.
“Cases are surging across the entire region,” Health Department Administrator Jeff Workman told the county board’s health committee just two weeks before the “medical freedom” discussion. “The delta variant is a lot more infectious.”
The health department announced 47 new virus cases over the weekend, including 14 children and teens. The county’s positivity rate was 14.7% as of Aug. 24, while the region’s was 8.2%. Effingham County is in an area of high transmission as defined by the CDC, which recommends that unvaccinated and fully vaccinated people wear masks indoors in these areas. “High” transmission is 100 or more cases per 100,000, or a positivity rate of 10% or higher.
Since the “medical freedom” discussion, the state has mandated everyone wear masks indoors and that teachers and health care workers get vaccinated.
The county board’s proposed resolution is dangerous. Not because it would have any teeth. It wouldn’t.
It’s dangerous because it reinforces the idea that there really isn’t anything to worry about from this virus that has killed nearly 640,000 Americans – nearly 24,000 of them in Illinois. It’s dangerous because your “medical freedom” to not wear a mask or get vaccinated affects others just as surely as your “freedom” to drink and drive affects everyone else on the road.
We’re not asking the Effingham County Board to issue its own mask mandate or order constituents to get a vaccine.
But we expect our elected leaders to encourage responsible behavior. That also goes for members of our area school boards. They could have done some good beyond all their hand wringing over wearing masks. Their initial “recommendations” that masks be worn seemed more like a wink and a nod to parents, a signal that sending their kids into classrooms during a pandemic without a mask is perfectly safe and without risk.
We wish our school boards had made that recommendation sound like it carried some weight. After all, recommending that masks be worn should sound a lot different from “Don’t bother wearing one.” But that’s exactly what those feeble “recommendations” sounded like.
All they had to do was quote the letter that State Superintendent of Education Carmen I. Ayala sent to school superintendents last month:
“We know that consistent and correct mask use is the simplest, most effective way to keep students safely in school, where they can learn and grow to their fullest potential. Masks work best when everyone wears one. Research conducted by the CDC found that schools are safe when they have prevention strategies in place.”
Rather than worrying so much about personal freedom, maybe our county and school board members ought be worrying about keeping people alive.
