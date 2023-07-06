On the Fourth of July, Darren Bailey announced his candidacy for the 12th District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, now held by Mike Bost, who announced his bid for reelection in June. That sets up a Republican primary race next March.
We were disappointed that Bost’s campaign criticized the Bailey announcement as divisive to the GOP.
“It’s a shame that Darren Bailey is willing to divide conservatives at a time when it’s mission critical that we be united against Joe Biden and the extreme liberals in Congress,” Bost’s campaign manager, Myles Nelson, said in a press release. “Bailey is putting selfish opportunism and personal ambition ahead of the interests of Southern Illinois conservatives, and Republican primary voters won’t forget that.”
Contested elections aren’t “selfish opportunism.” They are the backbone of our democracy.
Bost was first elected to Congress in 2015. But he hasn’t been challenged in a primary since 2018. Maybe it’s time for a challenge – and fresh debate.
Although Bailey lost to Democrat J.B. Pritzker in the 2022 gubernatorial election by a hefty margin, he certainly gained some recognition as a vocal advocate for the conservative ideals that often contrast much of Southern Illinois from our neighbors to the north. The 12th District stretches across a large swath of Southern Illinois – encompassing 34 counties, including Effingham County.
The truth is we don’t see much difference between Bailey and Bost. They certainly sound enough alike when they’re complaining about the “woke agenda” of “radical Democrats.”
“Joe Biden and the crazy liberals in Congress are attempting to fundamentally change our way of life,” Bost said in a press release announcing his reelection campaign. “Their woke, radical agenda is causing chaos with our economy, confusion in our schools, and a crisis at our southern border.”
Bailey’s statement was also emphatic.
“Let us declare, with a resounding voice, that we will not allow our freedoms to be trampled upon,” Bailey said in a press release. “We will not be silenced. We will not surrender. Together, we will take back our voice and our country. … We will push back against the radical agenda that seeks to undermine our values, and restore freedom across our land.”
We hope to see equally passionate debate between Bost and Bailey about real issues, and how each candidate hopes to address them.
For now, let the campaigning begin.
