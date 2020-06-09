We’re impressed by the effort underway in Altamont to meet a portion of the community’s energy demand with solar power.
The city provides electricity to 1,345 customers by purchasing it in bulk from the Illinois Municipal Electric Agency. As Charles Mills reported in the EDN on Saturday, Altamont is on its way to providing a little more eco-friendly power by mid-July.
Even a little can go a long way. We think Altamont is setting a good example.
IMEA Director of Government Affairs Staci Wilson explained that the agency does not own or operate transmission lines, or generate the electricity that runs through them.
“In order to provide reliable and economical bulk power to our 32 members, we have an extensive portfolio of power supply resources,” Wilson said. “The Altamont solar array will now be one piece of that portfolio.”
On three acres of city-owned property northwest of Altamont now sit 1,674 solar panels, installed by Sol Systems, which will sell the electricity to IMEA. Sol Systems footed the entire capital expense because it can take advantage of tax incentives that neither IMEA nor Altamont are eligible to receive.
All power generated by the Altamont solar power array will be used in Altamont. The 500 kilowatt plant is expected to produce 935,000 kilowatt hours of electricity, enough to supply about 100 residential customers.
That may seem a small percentage of the whole, but we think it’s a step in the right direction.
We hope to see more of this kind of thoughtful innovation.
