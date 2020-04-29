We feel the frustration that drove state Rep. Darren Bailey to file a lawsuit challenging Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s extension of the state’s “stay-at-home” order, which has caused incredible hardship in our community and across the state. We think Bailey raises important issues regarding the state’s power to control the lives of its citizens, even during a global pandemic. The courts are a proper place to air such challenges.
Bailey says Pritzker has exceeded the authority granted him by the Illinois Emergency Management Act. We’re not legal scholars — that’s why we say the courts should sort it out.
On Monday, Clay County Circuit Court Judge Michael McHaney granted a temporary restraining order that, for now, releases Bailey from the governor’s extended stay-at-home order. You may have missed this in all the social media jubilation and condemnation that followed the judge’s order, but it applies only to Bailey, who filed the challenge as a private citizen, using his own money.
To be sure, McHaney opened the door for others unhappy with Pritzker’s decree to follow Bailey’s suit. In fact, Republican Rep. John Cabello from Machesney Park on Wednesday filed a near-identical lawsuit in Winnebago County asking a judge to release all Illinoisans from Pritzker’s stay-at-home orders.
Pritzker is appealing the Bailey ruling, taking it serious enough to accuse our state representative of being “blindly devoted to ideology and the pursuit of personal celebrity.”
“It’s insulting,” Pritzker said. “It’s dangerous and people’s safety and health have now been put at risk. There may be people who contract coronavirus as a result of what Darren Bailey has done.”
“There’s a whole bunch wrong with what the governor is doing and I truly believe that when people quit reading the headlines and dig into the meat of this, they’re going to be appalled with what the governor is trying to get away with here in Illinois,” Bailey retorted on Tuesday in an interview with Capitol News Illinois.
If you feel wronged by Pritzker and the medical professionals who have informed his actions, by all means follow Bailey’s lead. We see the economic carnage that the order has caused our local businesses, and the strain it has put upon our friends and neighbors. As a business and as members of the community, the Effingham Daily News and its staff have suffered along with them.
Just remember this: As McHaney was issuing his order on Monday, Illinois officials were announcing that COVID-19 had taken 1,983 lives in the state. The number climbed to 2,125 by Tuesday – the state’s biggest 24-hour increase in COVID-19 fatalities.
We’re sure that those who cheer Bailey’s lawsuit will point out that a vast majority of those deaths have occurred in and around Chicago. We’ll point out that a constant stream of traffic passes through our area along Interstate 57, a direct pipeline to Chicago. An Amtrak train continues to run between Chicago and Carbondale with limited service. Meanwhile, I-70 connects us to Indianapolis and St. Louis.
Are we a “crossroads” as the water tower says, or an isolated island unaffected by a deadly virus that has unleashed death and sorrow across the globe? We’re not willing to let our parents and grandchildren be the canaries that find out. If you are, challenge the governor in court.
As a member of the media that Pritzker’s orders have deemed essential, the EDN will continue to provide news to our readers. As they collect that news, reporters will wear masks in public, and practice social distancing. When they’re not performing those essential duties, we’ll encourage our staff to follow the amended rules that Pritzker has ordered to begin on Friday.
We’re glad that some restrictions will be lifted, as long as social distancing protocols and other rules are followed. State parks will open; golfers will be allowed back on the links; hospitals will again be allowed to perform some elective surgeries; some of the retailers closed by Pritzker’s first order will be allowed to deliver and provide curbside pickup; greenhouses and nurseries will be deemed essential.
As you ponder your role in protecting public health, remember what Dr. Emily Landon, the lead epidemiologist at University of Chicago Medicine, said on March 20 when Pritzker first told most of us to stay home.
“These extreme restrictions may seem, in the end, a little anti-climactic,” she said. “Because it’s really hard to feel like you’re saving the world when you’re watching Netflix from your couch. But if we do this right — nothing happens. A successful shelter-in-place means that you’re going to feel like it was all for nothing. And you’d be right — because ‘nothing’ means that nothing happened to your family, and that’s what we are going for here.”
If you feel like the restrictions really have been for nothing here in rural Illinois, that we should be free to open everything back up and go about our business, then maybe you should read Landon’s comment again. Like her, we want it to seem like this has all been a waste of time.
