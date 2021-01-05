Health care providers across Effingham County this week have been getting vaccinated against COVID-19 as part of “Phase 1A” of the COVID-19 vaccination plan.
We are glad to see that. We only wish the vaccinations could move more quickly and spread to the rest of us. Many area residents apparently feel the same, according to a press release from the Effingham County Health Department.
“The health department is currently dealing with a large amount of calls about the COVID-19 vaccine and understands not only the interest but the anxiety of many,” said the release. “There is currently no sign-up list for the vaccine, and the health department asks the public to hold off on calling and to look out for notifications about which priority groups we are currently vaccinating.”
That news comes as Effingham County Coroner Kim Rhodes issued a somber press release about a “dramatic increase in overall deaths and COVID-related deaths in November and December 2020 compared to the last several years.”
Rhodes reported that there were 409 deaths in Effingham County in 2020. She identified 68 of them as COVID-related. (Various reporting methods cause discrepancies in numbers reported by different agencies.)
A glance at the coroner’s statistics for previous years reveals that there were just 368 total deaths in Effingham County in 2019; 388 in 2018; and 388 in 2017. The Effingham Daily News will delve deeper into these numbers and how COVID is boosting them in an upcoming news story.
We hope to see a vigorous campaign by local and state officials regarding the importance of vaccination as we wait for it to become more widely available. That campaign should not sound like an order from the governor or anyone else. We’ve already seen the effect of “orders” during a pandemic – they turned wearing a mask or refusing into political statements.
For now, we echo the refrain that accompanies the daily press releases from our local health department:
“Please stay home if you are sick or waiting on test results. We ask everyone to do their part in reducing the spread of COVID by masking up properly, washing hands regularly, maintaining six feet social distance and avoiding large groups.”
