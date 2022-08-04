Keith Tipsword is coming home to rest after 81 years.
We couldn’t be happier that the family of this local American hero can finally have some peace, and closure. Their pride in his service is shared by everyone in the community.
As we reported on Friday – following up on a story by Greg Sapp, Tipsword’s nephew, at 97.9 XFM – Dalyne Sapp of Effingham was a child when her oldest brother, Keith Tipsword, died in the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.
Now 86, Sapp was haunted for decades by the fact that his remains had never been recovered. But Sapp recently learned that DNA samples she submitted five years ago with her sister, Betty Fae Yocum of Greenup, showed a relationship to DNA of remains recovered by the U.S. Navy. Yocum died three years ago.
Sapp and her family are making plans for Tipsword to be laid to rest in Moccasin Cemetery, near Beecher City, where the family has already placed a marker in his memory.
That’s fitting.
Tipsword’s service is a reminder to us all of the debt we owe to those who serve, and especially to those who make the ultimate sacrifice.
