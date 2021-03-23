The Effingham County Health Department said on Tuesday that it was having a good day because more than 400 seniors were scheduled to get their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccination.
“Well done Effingham seniors!” the department posted on its Facebook page.
We endorse that sentiment. That sounds like an excellent day to us, and we appreciate the seniors and others now eligible for the vaccine who are doing their part to help keep themselves and all of us safe during a global pandemic. In addition to wearing masks and social distancing, vaccinations are the key to seeing us through these incredibly difficult times.
“Hats off to Effingham County Health Department!” someone commented on the department’s page. “They are the best! It ain’t bragging if it’s true.”
By all accounts, the health department’s drive-thru vaccination site in Effingham runs like clockwork. You could see that was true on Saturday as an orderly line of vehicles pulled into the site at designated intervals. Health department workers seem to have their roles down pat. They answered questions and kept the line steadily moving.
After occupants were vaccinated, the vehicles moved into an adjacent parking lot to wait 15 minutes so that workers could keep a watchful eye out for any adverse effects. They moved down the line checking and chatting, answering questions about how to schedule the next dose and so on.
All of this as the Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported that so far in the state there have been 1,224,915 cases and 21,116 deaths in 102 counties since the pandemic began. The age of cases ranges from younger than 1 to older than 100.
As of Monday night, 1,270 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 272 patients were in the ICU and 117 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The good news is that the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from March 16 to 22 is 2.5%. But health officials rightly caution against complacency.
“Even as we’re getting more and more vaccine doses, we cannot let our guard down, especially with these virulent new strains circulating,” IDPH Director Ngozi Ezike said in a press release. “We’ve come so far and are so close to a more normal time, but we’re already seeing some concerning plateaus and even increases in hospitalizations and cases. We’re not out of the woods yet, so continue to wear your masks, avoid large crowds, and keep six feet of distance.”
The state says that about 4.8 million vaccines have been administered in Illinois, including 363,235 for long-term care facilities.
The Effingham County Health Department noted one thing this week that parents should keep in mind: It has seen an increased number of cases over the past five days among high school students. The department reminds parents not to send their children to school and encourages them to get their children tested if they show any of the following symptoms:
• Fever or chills
• Cough
• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
• Fatigue
• Muscle or body aches
• Headache
• New loss of taste or smell
• Sore throat
