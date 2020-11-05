Congratulations to Illinois voters for rejecting the graduated income tax constitutional amendment on Tuesday by a 55 percent to 45 percent margin. (Nearly 84 percent of Effingham County voters said no to the proposal.)
On Wednesday, an agitated Gov. J.B. Pritzker, a Democrat, lashed out against the Republican Party, warned of cuts to public safety and human services and said several other options were on the table for addressing state budget deficits that have been ongoing for decades, Capitol News Illinois reported.
Pritzker spent $58 million of his own personal fortune to promote the amendment, while billionaire Republican donor Ken Griffin, the state’s wealthiest person and founder of the hedge fund Citadel, dropped more than $53 million into an effort to defeat the tax change, the news service noted.
Back in May, we said the question should have been removed from the ballot.
“We’ve always had reservations about what Pritzker slyly calls the ‘fair tax amendment,’” we wrote then. “But even apart from those concerns, we agree that it’s not the time to put a question before voters that would amend the state constitution to allow it. We all have too much else to worry about as we attempt to successfully emerge from the COVID-19 crisis.”
We’ve seen nothing that changes our minds about the tax, and it’s good to see that local voters saw through the rhetoric.
“I promised to be a governor who balances the budget and pays the bills that my predecessor left behind,” Pritzker said Wednesday. “I promised to make sure that our kids get a good education, that we invest in job creation and that we build a better future for Illinois. There will be cuts, and they will be painful.”
Governor, in case you haven’t noticed, businesses and families and workers who have been laid off across Illinois have had to make painful cuts. The state should have been doing that for years. And it’s not just your immediate predecessor who left bills behind – Democrat and Republican lawmakers in this state have been piling up our debt for generations.
New tax revenues are not the answer. We require a responsible government. Now, take some responsibility. And that goes for the state legislature, too.
