We were glad to feature the Road Home Program’s Turkey Drop in Monday’s newspaper. It’s just one example of why we’re thankful to live in a community where neighbors look out for neighbors.
This particular program allowed area veterans to pick up a Thanksgiving meal with all the fixings, sponsored by the Effingham division of Rush University Medical Center’s Road Home Program. Inspired by a similar event held in Rush’s Chicago backyard, also pitching in at the drop on Saturday were various Effingham businesses and organizations — such as Kirby Foods, Save-A-Lot, Walmart, Ameren Illinois and the Sunrise and Noon Rotaries.
It also served another important purpose.
Dr. Blake Schroedter, director of Effingham’s Road Home, told EDN reporter Zach Roth that the event was an opportunity to point veterans toward the Road Home Program’s services.
Those services include treatment for conditions such as post-traumatic stress disorder, military sexual trauma and others.
“I think it’s a great service to offer in addition to the mental health care,” Schroedter said. “We found that through giving back the turkeys, we could provide resources, make people feel recognized and appreciated. To us, that makes a world of difference.”
We couldn’t agree more, and applaud the effort.
Kay Dent, president of Effingham’s Noon Rotary, told Roth it’s important to help veterans who may go without a meal during the holiday season.
“For something like this to support the local vets during the holidays, it’s extremely important for Rotary to participate in (that),” Dent said. “This event is unique because it’s so darn simple. Show us you’re a veteran (and) we want to thank you.”
Thanksgiving is a perfect time to do that, since it comes during the month that also celebrates Veterans Day.
We’re thankful for the sacrifices that veterans have made for us all.
Schroedter said some Turkey Drop beneficiaries have taken the opportunity to come to the Road Home office in order to take advantage of the many services he and Patricia McDaniel, a retired master sergeant and a licensed clinical social worker with the Road Home Program, provide. The event is yet another way they create awareness for their services, which can be a godsend to many veterans across the area.
“(We want) to help them know that there is a resource here that can offer a variety of different services, from mental health to resource gathering,” Schroedter said.
Meanwhile, accept our best wishes for a safe and enjoyable holiday as you gather with friends and loved ones on Thursday.
