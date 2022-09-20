It’s National Farm Safety and Health Week, a good time to remind our area farmers and their neighbors to be vigilant – especially as the fall harvest gets underway.
The Illinois Department of Agriculture notes that the latest data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows the agriculture sector is one of the most dangerous in America. Each year the farming profession sees more than 500 fatalities nationwide.
“It is important to bring awareness not only to the physical dangers of farming, but the emotional toll it takes as well,” Illinois Agriculture Director Jerry Costello II said in a press release. “While we highlight roadway safety, confined spaces safety, and other traditional farming hazards, it is also important to encourage farmers to take care of their own health.”
Most farmworker injuries and deaths are caused by tractor overturns, according to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). On average, these incidents result in about 130 deaths each year nationwide.
“As we enter the hectic harvest season, it is more important than ever to follow best practices to safeguard farmers’ and farm workers’ safety. Now is the time to remind employers and farm workers to put safety first, especially around grain storage facilities, which can be especially risky,” Illinois Department of Labor Acting Director Jane Flanagan said in the release.
That’s certainly important to remember.
We would add that motorists should be watchful for farm equipment on area roads. We also urge patience. Farmers are on the road making sure that our tables remain bountiful. They work long hours. Do not make their job even harder by driving recklessly.
As the Illinois Department of Agriculture notes in its release:
“Visibility is a key to safety on the roads. All farm vehicles using the public roads must display the fluorescent orange Slow Moving Vehicle triangle. Additionally, tractors and other self-powered farm vehicles must have proper lighting.
“Drivers should remember farm vehicle operators have limited visibility to the rear. Anyone passing such a vehicle should use extreme caution.”
Read more about farm safety in the B Section of Wednesday’s Effingham Daily News.
