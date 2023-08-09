A day will come for questions – and answers – about the death of 5-year-old Harper Layne Finn on Aug. 2 following an accident July 30 at the Effingham County Fair.
Not today.
Today, we mourn.
Today, we offer our deepest sympathy to Harper’s parents, Richard and Bethany (Stuckemeyer) Finn of Altamont, and to her entire family.
Today, we celebrate a life claimed far too soon.
During Wednesday’s public visitation from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at St. Paul (Blue Point) Lutheran Church in Altamont, some can lend a shoulder for the Finns to lean on. Others can share memories of happy times.
Today, everyone across our grieving community can offer prayers.
We’re moved by the obituary in Wednesday’s paper, which can also be found online at giesekingfh.com
“Harper loved life,” it says. “She was a brave and adventurous princess who adored all things pink, wearing dresses and painting her nails. She also enjoyed running and playing outside with her brother and cousins and jumping in bouncy houses. Harper loved to be read to and playing with her horses and other animals. She graduated from Frog Pond in May and was looking forward to kindergarten. Harper especially loved being with her mom, dad, (brother) Lincoln and their three dogs, along with the rest of her family and friends.”
We were similarly moved by the prayer at the fairgrounds organized last week by Beecher City High School senior Koda Colman and her sister, freshman Krya Loy, friends of the Finn family.
Loy delivered a prayer she wrote herself as those in the crowd held hands and formed a large circle under the grandstand. At times during the prayer, Loy, like several others, fought back tears.
“We are here at your feet, asking you today to give the Finn family the blessing of your peace and joy,” Loy said. “We thank you for being in Harper’s life and guiding her to you. Please help her family see the good every day, and help the family see you in this deep pain.”
Any death diminishes us. The death of a child most of all, because all children represent our hopes and dreams for a world better than the one we’ll leave behind.
Today, many are fighting back tears. Few will succeed.
And for today, that’s as it should be.
