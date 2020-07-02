Although it was painful to read the announcement on Thursday morning, we applaud the Effingham County Fair Board for making the right decision about this year’s fair. Most of the activities are canceled.
After hearing the news, we looked back at some of the pictures we published during last year’s fair.
We could almost smell the aroma of carnival food as children got their first taste of cotton candy. And of the livestock standing in the 4-H barns, waiting for their turn to parade in front of a judge.
We could hear the occasional moo of a cow, or the squeal of a pig echoing throughout the fairgrounds. And the crash of demolition derby cars as they ambled around the track.
Then we saw the crowds in those pictures.
In any other year, those crowds are a sign of just how successful the organizers of our Effingham County Fair have been in making it the best county fair in the state.
In any other year, those crowds are a sign of how devoted we all are to the annual gathering in Altamont.
2020 has not been like any other year.
“We’ve been talking a long time about some of our options,” said Effingham County Fair Board President Phil Hartke. “And we didn’t want to be a part of the problem. We didn’t want to be that event that caused the COVID-19 virus to spread.”
He’s right, of course.
“Given the widespread increase in cases throughout the country, I do think they made the appropriate and civically responsible decision,” said Effingham County Health Department Administrator Jeff Workman.
He’s right, of course.
We wish they weren’t, but they are.
We look forward to 2021 – to the return of the fair and, hopefully, the return of many things made possible by the responsible decisions we all make today.
