March 26 is the deadline for Effingham Daily News "Citizen of the Year" nominations.
The newspaper is again looking for individuals of extraordinary ethics who strive to improve the welfare of our community and its citizens.
For its Citizen of the Year, the newspaper looks for somebody who has made a significant impact on the overall quality of life in our community. The past year has demonstrated the extraordinary willingness of members of our community to go to extraordinary lengths to help one another. Tell us about those deserving individuals.
The recipient will be honored at the Effingham County Chamber of Commerce annual gala on April 24. Any resident of Effingham County who is 18 years or older is eligible.
Nominees will be considered based on three criteria: overall lifetime contribution to and impact on the Effingham area to improve the quality of life; impact on the community through volunteerism, participation or membership in community, religious or civic organizations; and demonstrations of dedication to improving our community by providing leadership and resources over and above one's normal employment.
One thing that distinguishes many past honorees is the multiple levels of contributions they have made to the Effingham area over a long period of time.
Last year's award was presented to Ann Deters during the Chamber of Commerce gala in January of 2020.
“They’ve got the wrong person,” Deters said she first thought upon hearing the news. “It’s such an honor to be a part of this exclusive and prestigious group.”
Deters is the CEO of the cataract surgical service provider she founded, Vantage Outsourcing. Under her helm, the company has grown to now reach over 30 states, bringing the technology to rural America and saving senior citizens long trips to the hospital or surgery center.
Deters said she was honored to be named Citizen of the Year along with some of the finest people she knew, including the late Craig Lindvahl (2015), Dr. Nash Naam (2018) and her mother, Fran Schultz (2007). She described the feeling as being “very humbled.”
Daily News Editor Jeff Long presented the award, referring to past recipients as “big shoes to fill.”
It's as true now as it was last year that this community never seems to have a shortage of people to fill them.
Past recipients of the Effingham Daily News Citizen of the Year Award are:
1987 — Michael Fortner
1988 — Ginnie Swanson
1989 — Norbert "Bud" Althoff
1990 — Ron Meek
1991 — Lowell Samuel
1992 — Maxine Williams
1993 — Katie Kroeger
1994 — Consuello Luttrell
1995 — Thelma Keller
1996 — Sister Beth Marie Ruder
1997 — The Rev. Lawrence Beebe
1998 — John Schimmelpfenning
1999 — Frank Kabbes
2000 — Newlin Martin
2001 — Carl Koerner Jr.
2002 — Joseph McNaughton
2003 — Delbert Mundt
2004 — Jerry Moon
2005 — Dr. David Bristow
2006 — Jack Thies
2007 — Fran Schultz
2008 — Jim McDaniel
2009 — Greg Sapp
2010 — Richard "Rick" Siemer
2011 — Monsignor Leo Enlow
2012 — Don Niehart
2013 — Loretta Koester
2014 — Dr. Ruben Boyajian and Carol Toney
2015 — Craig Lindvahl
2016 — Hank Stephens
2017 — Tod Lancaster
2018 — Dr. Nash Naam
2019 — Delaine Donaldson
2020 — Ann Deters
Nomination letters should be emailed to EDN Editor Jeff Long at jeff.long@effinghamdailynews.com. Put "Citizen of the Year" in the subject line. Although email is preferred, nomination letters may also be sent to the Effingham Daily News at 201 N. Banker, Effingham, IL 62401.
