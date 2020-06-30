Please don’t desecrate the American flag this Fourth of July weekend by displaying the Confederate battle emblem.
If you must cling to an icon of white supremacy, hide it under your bed on the day the rest of us celebrate the founding of the United States of America with the words, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
Contrast those inspiring words in the Declaration of Independence with the Constitution of the Confederate States of America, which said that no law “denying or impairing the right of property in negro slaves shall be passed.”
The Confederate emblem represents the enemies of those ideals we cherish most about the flag of the United States of America. The Confederate constitution made clear that during the Civil War its battle emblem stood for the right of some people to own other people. Later, it was a rallying point for the Ku Klux Klan and segregationists; a symbol of hate and intimidation.
We cheered over the weekend when Mississippi lawmakers did away with that state’s flag, the only one in the nation that had retained an image of the Confederate battle emblem.
“The argument over the 1894 flag has become as divisive as the flag itself and it’s time to end it,” Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves told the Associated Press.
We’re reminded of what Ulysses S. Grant wrote about the Confederate cause in his memoir: “That cause was, I believe, one of the worst for which a people ever fought, and one for which there was the least excuse.”
On the Fourth of July, we remember a greater cause: American independence. That cause was, we believe, one of the most noble for which a people ever fought.
As recent events have made clear – as much of our history has made clear – we’re still struggling to reach the lofty ideals embodied in the American flag. But we’re proud of what it represents — the better angels of our nature.
