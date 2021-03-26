When Nancy Marschewski’s son wore a do-rag to Effingham High School last month and was told to remove it because it violated the dress code, he did the right thing. He took it off.
When Marschewski’s son, who is Black, told her about the incident, she did the right thing. She petitioned the school district to change the policy.
When Marschewski attended a Unit 40 meeting on Monday to ask in person for the change, school board members did the right thing. They listened to what she had to say.
That's three things done right. It's not clear yet if the board will do the final right thing needed here: Make do-rags acceptable wear in the district. A tie vote Monday on the question means the matter is up for more discussion and possibly a vote at the April 26 meeting.
A do-rag is a tight head wrap that keeps Black hairstyles in place and healthy. Because they are predominantly worn by African Americans, do-rags also hold some cultural weight.
It's understandable if school board members and district administrators don't always grasp Black culture. We hope they try. But we note that this is a community where some residents and local state lawmakers loudly opposed the "Culturally Responsive Teaching and Leading Standards" in Illinois.
We think those critics were wrong when they said the standards would create “political activism in the classroom.” If that's what they feared, they should have joined the discussion about the best way to address diversity and acceptance in our schools, rather than feed a partisan maelstrom.
Those standards require colleges and universities in Illinois that offer education degrees to teach “culturally responsive” methods of teaching that focus on the way culture and racial identity impact education.
“When students are more engaged and understood, they feel like they belong, and see value in their education,” the spokeswoman for the Illinois State Board of Education told the Chicago Tribune as the political bickering flared.
Shannon Hall-Nannini works for Unit 40 and is the president of the Effingham Classroom Teachers Association, the local affiliate of the Illinois Education Association, which endorsed the standards. Hall-Nannini told the Effingham Daily News last month that she isn’t worried about the rule change, which has since been approved.
“I think it’s good for our future and aspiring educators to understand diversity,” Hall-Nannini said.
The best educators often talk about "teachable moments." We're not depending on the humble do-rag to cultivate an appreciation for diversity, but we do see one of those moments in all of this.
The New York Times in 2018 called the do-rag, "a staple of hip-hop style in the ’90s and early 2000s." The piece by Sandra E. Garcia explained, "The rapper Memphis Bleek wore his untied under a fitted baseball cap. Jay-Z used to wear his with the strings tied to the back. Cam’ron wore his strings tied to the back but laid flat on his forehead to avoid leaving the marks when he removed it. But the accessory has since inched its way into the high fashion stratosphere."
Marschewski told the board her son was just trying to protect his hair. He'd put in his own braids after months of not seeing a stylist due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It took him four hours to get it just right.
On a Thursday, he was told to remove the do-rag.
“By Friday afternoon, it had dried out and he needed to take the braid out,” Marschewski said.
Darren Dowdy, president of So Many Waves, told the Times that his father, William J. Dowdy, invented the do-rag as part of a hair grooming kit in the '70s.
“He realized he really wanted to have something to keep the hair in place,” Dowdy told Garcia. The idea was that you didn’t want the hair to revert to its natural, tightly coiled structure after brushing it down. “The tie down was worn to protect the hair pattern,” he said.
At Monday's meeting, three board members voted to follow the administration's recommendation and keep the policy as it is, which would mean no do-rags: Steve Bone, Angie Byers and Robin Klosterman. Three voted not to follow the administration's recommendation, and allow do-rags: Brad Waldoff, Jill Wendling and Jane Willenborg. Since Board Member Kathleen Smith was absent, the tie kicks the issue forward. Bone noted that he knew his vote would cause a tie and allow more discussion.
Do the right thing, Unit 40. Allow do-rags.
And other area districts should do the same.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.