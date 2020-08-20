Consider this our petition to the Illinois Prisoner Review Board: Do not grant parole to the two monsters who fatally shot Illinois State Police Trooper Layton Davis on March 18, 1976, during a traffic stop on Interstate 57 near Effingham.
James E. Taylor and Aaron Hyche are each serving 20 years for kidnapping. Taylor is serving 200 years for the slaying of Davis; Hyche is serving 300 years for the trooper’s murder and 75 years for the attempted murder of another victim that day.
Every year the two come before the review board for parole, which has always been denied. But Effingham County State’s Attorney Bryan Kibler said the possibility of parole is looking more likely.
“It’s been a rite of passage for every state’s attorney for the last 20 years to go up to Springfield and to fight against allowing parole for these two individuals,” Kibler said during a recent news conference. “Until last year, they never got a single vote to be released from prison. However, on Hyche’s last parole review date last summer, he actually had four votes to be released from prison.”
Eight votes from the 15-member board are needed to be released.
“Hyche, and I’m afraid Taylor, are getting close to having the requisite eight votes to getting released on parole,” said Kibler.
Hyche’s prison review hearing is set for Aug. 27. Taylor’s date has not yet been scheduled, but Kibler anticipates it to happen before November.
Kibler said the two are also seeking clemency, which is a direct appeal to the governor’s office for early release or to have the sentence commuted to time served. The governor has not acted on Hyche’s clemency petition, which was filed in April.
Kibler encouraged community members to send petitions objecting to parole or clemency. We also encourage that. Send letters to: Illinois Prisoner Review Board, 319 E. Madison St. Suite A, Springfield, IL 62701.
But you don’t need our encouragement to ask that their freedom be forever denied. Far more persuasive are the words of the former Anna Mae Feldhake, now Anna Mae Willenborg. Returning from classes at Lake Land College that March day, she was taken hostage in her vehicle by the pair as they fled the murder scene.
“They said they were going to dump me out in the woods, so their killing spree hadn’t been over yet,” the Teutopolis resident recalls. “When the police started shooting at us, they told me to sit up so that I would get the bullet instead of them. They had no respect for life whatsoever. I can’t imagine that would change.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.