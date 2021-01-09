Dear President Trump:
Please resign.
Sincerely,
The Effingham Daily News Editorial Board
(Editor Jeff Long, Publisher Amy Winter)
"Our View" on the Opinion Page represents "the voice of the Effingham Daily News." It results from discussion by the editorial board: Publisher Amy Winter and Editor Jeff Long.
