Readers of our weekend color comics section might have noticed on Saturday that the Effingham Daily News has discontinued the comic “Dilbert.”
The problem wasn’t so much “Dilbert” – although we think the strip isn’t as funny as it used to be.
We canceled its creator, Scott Adams.
Adams recently made outrageous racist remarks on his YouTube show, and urged white people to stay away from Black people.
We’re a big fan of free speech. The founders felt it so important they listed it first in the Bill of Rights, and rightly so. Adams can say whatever he wants on his own platform. And if YouTube wants to provide that platform, that’s up to YouTube.
But he no longer has access to ours, the Effingham Daily News. Adams’ discriminatory comments violate this paper’s values and cannot be tolerated.
Most newspapers across the country that carried Dilbert no longer do. Adams told the Washington Post – which also canceled him – that he has lost 80% of his income. We won’t be surprised if it declines even more.
Adams’ swift downfall illustrates how most freedoms come with consequences. Felons can’t vote or own a gun. Drunk drivers lose their license. Those are examples of government penalizing people for breaking the law.
Free speech is more subtle. In a way, it demonstrates the beauty and the genius of the First Amendment. The government doesn’t penalize you for speaking unpopular opinions. It’s the response of “we, the people” to hateful speech that is the consequence. Just because you can say something, doesn’t mean you should.
The rot within someone’s hate-filled brain is best left to fester in isolation. Those who tolerate or support the expression of such vileness are as much to blame as those who spout it.
In the meantime, enjoy “Crabgrass” by Tauhid Bondia in your weekend color comics section. Andrews McMeel Syndication describes it this way:
“‘Crabgrass’ is a comic strip set in the early 80s about what it means to be best friends during a time before cellphones, the internet and so-called ‘helicopter parenting.’ If you ever wonder how you managed to survive your own childhood: ‘Crabgrass’ remembers.”
