The Effingham Insider Facebook group isn’t for the weak of heart. For much of the year, its posts consist of biting satire, snark and a brand of humor that’s not for everyone. At Christmas, though, members reveal just how big their hearts are.
This year the group raised about $15,000 to help 16 area families who needed a boost, especially now after what has been a difficult year. Last Christmas, when the group had far fewer members, Insiders raised $4,000 for local families.
The money helps pay a utility bill here, buy some extra presents there, or just provides cash to people who are struggling.
The group began two years ago as a lark, as many things do on social media. It was formed by Scott Wehrle, 39, who lives in Cowden, and Cody Sarver, 34, who lives in Effingham. Chelsea Allen, 38, also of Effingham, soon joined them as an administrator.
“I started it one day at work when I was bored, kinda mocking a page in Robinson, thinking we could do a funny one about Effingham,” Wehrle tells us. “I then added Cody then eventually Chelsea and it never stopped growing. Overall, I think a lot of people would shake their heads at us, but when it comes to getting serious, we went above and beyond.”
Allen likes the goofiness the Insider brings.
“If there has been a year where you have to get on a page and forget about the news and the headlines and the masks, this is the year,” Allen said. “We grew so big so fast this year and I think it’s because a lot of people needed an outlet.
“We seem like misfits a little bit from the outside,” she said. “But every once in a while we do this and we prove that Effingham is full of really, really good people – and the Effingham Insider is no different. We are made up of good people.”
Allen is proud of the way Insiders have reached out. The group’s administrators are thinking about extending those good deeds throughout the year.
Sometimes we roll our eyes at the Insider – probably true at some point for everyone who belongs to it. But we applaud its ability to do good while poking fun.
