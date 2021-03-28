Let’s say you lost your job and you’re late on rent when an unexpected tax refund shows up in your mailbox. Or you’re a young adult with student loans who gets a nice birthday check from Grandma. In both cases, there is bound to be a temptation to spend the money on a fancy meal or a fun item from your wish list.
Illinois lawmakers, this is an exercise for you.
State government expects to receive as much as $7.5 billion from the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan signed by President Joe Biden. Another $5.5 billion will go to city and county governments. And already that money has some lawmakers feeling the urge to splurge. It’s tradition.
Less than two years ago as lawmakers jammed a major capital spending bill through the General Assembly, they made sure to sweeten it with more than a billion dollars in pork projects: barely vetted state grants to private schools, museums, theaters, schools and parks, including pickleball courts and dog parks.
Who pays for these projects? You do, through a doubling of the gasoline tax, higher vehicle sticker fees and expanded gambling that — fingers crossed — will cover the costs of lawmakers’ long wish list. Gamble away, everyone! Your state needs you.
But then consider:
Last year, as the pandemic was crushing the economy, Gov. J.B. Pritzker borrowed nearly $2.9 billion from the Federal Reserve to cover Medicaid and other bills. Even before 2020, our state had the puniest of rainy day funds because Illinois politicians had long declined to set aside money for an emergency. Before the pandemic, Iowa had enough money in its emergency stash to fund state government operations for 37 days. Illinois had enough for 30 seconds.
Pritzker agrees on the need to repay borrowed funds, but he also wants to spread some of the windfall around “to help us stimulate the economy to make sure we’re bringing back the jobs.” State Rep. Tom Demmer, R-Dixon, says, “Many, many communities in the state have businesses, especially in the food, restaurant, bar, hospitality industries, that have been dramatically impacted by the COVID restrictions and closures. And I think that we should better design programs to deliver aid to those businesses.”
– Chicago Tribune
Power up ethics reforms for utility companies
Illinois is more than ready for utility ethics reform.
Last July, ComEd entered into a deferred federal prosecution agreement in which the electric utility paid $200 million and admitted to a longtime scheme involving jobs and contracts to influence allies of former House Speaker Michael Madigan. Reformers say the scheme illustrated the outsized ability of utility companies to shape state legislation over the years in a way that has cost consumers billions of dollars.
“If there is anything that ComEd has shown, it is that there is a compelling need for better accountability and reform in the utility regulatory system in Illinois and in the way utility laws get decided by the Legislature,” Howard A. Learner, executive director of the Environmental Policy & Law Center, told us on Friday.
We agree. Reforming the way the Legislature enacts utility legislation and oversees rate hikes is long overdue. Gov. J.B. Pritzker said as much last August when he promised: “Their days of outsized influence on the process are ending.”
Now, Pritzker and the Legislature must follow through.
Along with other energy bills that have been introduced this session, a major one titled the Clean Energy Jobs Act advanced out of committee last week with stronger ethics language for utilities, including making permanent the hiring and lobbying reforms ComEd agreed to over the life of its deferred prosecution agreement and installing an independent monitor at each of the state’s utilities.
On Thursday, AARP Illinois, the Illinois Public Interest Research Group and the Environmental Law & Policy Center announced the creation of a new coalition, Take Back Our Power, to push for a series of reforms.
Among those reforms, some of which overlap with those in CEJA, are: returning some of the excess profits ComEd made through its scheme to ratepayers; conducting a thorough, independent investigation of ComEd; banning political donations by regulated utilities, and restoring the oversight authority by utility regulators that has been chipped away over time.
Illinois should also stop guaranteeing profits to utilities through automatic rate hikes. ComEd has benefited from so-called formula rates, a part of the Energy Infrastructure Modernization Act enacted in 2011, which made it easier for ComEd to charge more for electricity without going before the Illinois Commerce Commission. Illinois PIRG says formula rates have raised ComEd delivery rates by 37% and fattened the utility’s wallet to the tune of $5 billion.
Representatives of utilities say they need formula rates because their shareholders want certainty. But doesn’t everyone?
Illinois has ambitious plans to funnel more renewable energy into its power grid while at the same time electrifying more of its transportation and building sectors, which will need billions of dollars of investment. The money to do that must be spent wisely.
Yes, the Legislature must deal with the budget and other complicated issues in this session. In the end, though, Illinois needs to enact a major energy bill, and that bill should include accountability and ethics reforms for utilities.
– Chicago Sun-Times
