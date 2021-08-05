Two years ago, Democratic lawmakers fast-tracked a proposed constitutional amendment that would have permitted replacing Illinois’ flat-rate income tax with graduated rates. But citizens didn’t trust that politicians would raise taxes only on high earners. Sooner or later the pols would come after the middle class. That’s where the big money is. So, last November, voters rejected the Democrats’ grab for new billions in revenue.
That was nearly nine months ago — enough time for smarter state finance ideas to gestate. We had hoped that, with their fantasy of higher income tax rates dashed, the ruling Democrats would focus on the cost side of their ledger. Put another way, we hoped that for lack of easy tax increases, they’d address the pension crisis that lawmakers of both parties spent decades creating, and that consumes nearly a quarter of state revenues. The Springfield swells ought to be terrified by the potential for Illinois state and local pension funds to go insolvent, unable to pay full benefits to public sector retirees.
But during their spring session the supermajority Democrats instead busied themselves with their decennial obsession — drawing new district boundaries that maximize their likelihood of reelection. They also adopted a fiscal 2022 budget that earned them qualified praise from the private sector agencies that assign credit ratings to governments nationwide.
What lawmakers ignored is the gazillion-pound gorilla that imperils the economic future of Illinois — this state’s tax climate, jobs availability and population migration.
So the gorilla keeps getting bigger. Springfield number crunchers assert with straight faces that state government’s unfunded pension liability has swollen to $144 billion-with-a-b. Enormous as that worst-in-the-nation estimate is, it’s based on hopelessly rosy projections. It’s not even half of the more realistic $317 billion that Moody’s Investors Service calculates as the Illinois pension system’s true shortfall.
Add to that estimate all the unfunded pension liabilities of Illinois’ 7,000 local governments. And also add more tens of billions in unfunded liabilities for public retirees’ health care. Now you have some sense of the crushing public debts that lawmakers have rung up for taxpayers.
Little wonder, then, that voters rejected the graduated income tax gouge. Little wonder that many taxpayers intend to move elsewhere before Illinois’ pension crisis comes to a head. And little wonder that “Illinois Exodus” — Springfield insiders despise that phrase for its accurate suggestion that they’re driving people away — is now common parlance.
The pension crisis is, though, a problem that needn’t be as daunting tomorrow as it is today. Public employees are entitled to every penny of the benefits they’ve already earned — and we know of no one who’s seriously suggested otherwise. But amending the state constitution’s rigid pension clause would permit some adjustment of the benefits public workers earn in future years.
The challenge is getting that proposed amendment on the ballot so citizens can approve it. Public employee union leaders hate the idea — their members now have a pension scheme every bit as generous on paper as it is vulnerable to eventual collapse. That labor opposition is determinative: We’ll observe as politely as we can that Democratic lawmakers, Gov. J.B. Pritzker chief among them, timidly kowtow to the union leaders.
Recall that, when he was pushing the General Assembly to advance the proposed income tax amendment onto the 2020 ballot, Pritzker was so confident of passage that he patriotically proclaimed, “Let the people vote!”
We and other voices urged that he offer voters a companion amendment: modification of that rigid pension clause. But while the graduated-tax-rates amendment flew onto the ballot, Democratic lawmakers wouldn’t let the people vote on pension reform.
We mention this because many Democrats who authorized one amendment but stonewalled the other already are angling for reelection next year. Soon they’ll be circulating their petitions to get on the June 2022 primary ballot.
Sure, each of us can sign the politicians’ paperwork in front of the grocery store and hurriedly move on, much as fictional vampires squeamishly flee the scent of garlic.
Imagine, though, making the politicians feel squeamish. Imagine the impact if Illinoisans by the thousands confront them with a straightforward request: You want to be on the ballot. Do you also want a pension reform amendment on the ballot?
Every incumbent, every challenger, every Democrat, every Republican who wants his or her fanny seated in the General Assembly should have to answer that question, over and over and over.
Because if we voters again let the pols dodge this pension crisis, that’s exactly what they’ll do. And they’ll keep dodging until some emergency, such as the imminent implosion of a pension fund, forces action. At which point they’ll solemnly intone that they have no choice but to radically raise taxes. As if they’re victims of the emergency, rather than its architects and enablers.
It’s the politicians who put Illinois taxpayers in a vise by promising fat pensions to retirees yet not investing enough money to pay for it all. Every year we let the politicians delay, the vise twists tighter.
Pritzker and Democratic legislators are letting 2021 slip away without action on a pension reform amendment. Come 2022, the rest of us should demand that they let the people vote.
