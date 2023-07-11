Illinois has a lot of problems, but one of the most costly in both lives and money is providing adequate health care to its prison inmates.
People will be hearing more about that in coming weeks because, as news reports indicate, the state is seeking bids for a new health-provider contract.
Services are currently provided by Wexford Health Services. Its current status speaks volumes about the dilemma prison officials face in meeting their constitutional obligation to provide adequate care to inmates.
Wexford signed a 10-year contract with the state of Illinois in 2011. That contract has, obviously, expired. But Wexford continues to provide services.
What’s the issue? It would appear that there are not many health care providers who are interested in submitting a bid for the contract.
Why is that? If Wexford’s experience is any indication, it’s hard to find enough health care professionals to work in the state’s prisons.
Wexford has become a convenient punching bag for inmate advocates who charge its for-profit status drives the company to skimp on care.
Without attesting to the company’s business virtue, the problems look to be much bigger and more insoluble than that.
As a condition of settling an inmate lawsuit, the state agreed to provide minimum levels of health care staffing. But the outside monitor assigned to review compliance has reported that staffing shortages continue to be a problem because Wexford cannot find enough doctors and nurses to fill vacant positions.
Roughly 50% of available positions for these professionals are filled.
The state has had a similar problem involving mental health care for inmates.
In 2019, U.S. Judge Michael Mihm found that state officials were “deliberately indifferent” to inmates’ mental health problems and ordered a series of changes intended to raise the level of care to constitutional standards.
But Mihm’s decision was overturned because a federal appeals court in Chicago said prison officials “took reasonable steps” to solve the problem — principally understaffing — that could not be squared with the trial court’s characterization of “deliberate indifference.”
In other words, trying to hire adequate numbers of staffers may result in failure, but it’s not willful failure.
Here’s but one example: DOC had enough funding to hire 65 psychiatrists but was only able to fill roughly half the positions.
Short staffing, of course, results in poor care, no matter whether the issue is physical or mental health. The result is a situation that pleases no one. It’s the inmates, of course, who pay the highest cost because they’re the ones too often receiving short shrift.
But what’s to be done about it?
The state has considered different kinds of programs, including arranging for Southern Illinois University to provide medical care.
So far, however, success has been elusive. How elusive? The public will know more as DOC’s contract bidding process unfolds.
Champaign News-Gazette
