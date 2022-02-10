A smorgasbord of spending options — more spending, lower taxes — is now before the Legislature as it prepares for the 2022-23 fiscal year.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker last week unveiled his proposed $45.4 billion budget plan for the fiscal year that begins July 1, a package that includes election-year tax cuts, additional contributions to the state’s ailing public pension plans and a my-way-or-the-highway insistence on doing things his way.
With supportive supermajority Democrats in control of the General Assembly, it’s a virtual certainty that Pritzker will get everything he wants in his new budget. Nonetheless, he couldn’t resist issuing a not-so-thinly-veiled warning to childish Republicans that they best follow his lead.
“During this budget cycle especially, seats at the grown-up table will be off limits to those who aren’t working in the public’s best interests,” Pritzker said Feb. 2 during his sparsely attended budget address, delivered in the midst of a snowstorm.
In other words, no dissenting words or alternative proposals will be welcome at his self-designated “grown-up table.”
Everyone who’s paying attention, of course, knows that Illinois is in desperate fiscal shape. It’s also no secret that the state’s finances are stronger now — for a variety of reasons — than they were when Pritzker took office in 2020.
One reason is that state revenue continues to increase as the economy strengthens from the pandemic-related pounding it took. The governor said “revenues from corporate taxes, cannabis, online sales taxes and income” are far exceeding projections.
He said that allows him to embrace both fiscal stability and spending increases.
On the fiscal-stability front, Pritzker vowed Illinois will contribute an additional $500 million over and above the statutorily required contributions to the state’s five public pension funds.
With the funds underfunded by roughly $130 billion, the extra $500 million represents a drop in the bucket. Nonetheless, it’s a welcome step in the right direction. At the same time, Pritzker is adding nearly $900 million to the state’s Rainy Day Fund over the next two fiscal years.
The governor also proposes more spending on always-popular public education. His proposals there include a $350 million increase for K-12 schools, an additional $54 million increase for early-childhood education programs and a $96 million increase for transportation and special education.
A state budget, of course, is a hugely complicated document that covers hundreds of programs and affects millions of people.
So there will be more to discuss as legislators dive into the nitty-gritty details that cover higher education, health care, social-service spending, transportation and law enforcement.
There also will be discussion of the governor’s tax-cut proposals. Considering this is an election year, perhaps it’s not surprising that Pritzker is offering three small, and temporary, tax cuts — eliminating the 1 percent state sales tax on food, a gasoline tax freeze and a property-tax cut.
Suffice it to say, his tax proposals ring a discordant note in the context of Illinois’ debts and deficits. They simply do not jibe with what the numbers show and the tax increases the governor sought during his first two years in office.
But it’s still early in the process, and there is much more to be revealed. One thing is certain — budget circumstances certainly have been worse in recent years. That they have improved — however slightly — is more than welcome.
Champaign News-Gazette
