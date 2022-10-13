The U.S. Supreme Court opened a new term Oct. 3 amid fanfare surrounding a new associate justice and trepidation over what long-established precedents might be in the court’s sights for the coming year.
During last year’s historic term, voting rights were further limited, a federal law governing clean air regulations was gutted, and the 50-year precedent establishing a federal right to abortion was abolished. With that record in mind, there is reason for concern over what comes next for the staunchly conservative court.
Among cases to watch is one out of North Carolina in which a state court struck down gerrymandered political maps as unconstitutional. The fact that the Supreme Court agreed to hear the case sent shock waves through the legal system because it involves a persistent effort by some conservative politicians to reinterpret a constitutional theory related to federal election law.
The independent state legislature theory claims that state lawmakers have final authority to set rules and regulations governing elections, including the drawing of congressional maps every 10 years. Current legal precedent, which was upheld by the high court as recently as 2015, recognizes that state courts have that ultimate authority when disputes arise.
The independent legislature claim was raised again — and rejected by state courts — in some of the state lawsuits challenging the 2020 election. What makes the 2022 challenge different is that several justices in the Supreme Court’s newly dominant conservative bloc have indicated support for the theory.
If the court were to abandon precedent this time and adopt the independent legislature doctrine, it would infuse more power into legislatures and take power away from judicial and executive branches. While federal courts would retain ultimate authority in individual cases, having the Supreme Court embrace this new doctrine might indicate a willingness to erode federal judicial oversight over elections as well.
What would this mean to voters? Their elected state legislators would have more power to influence federal elections by partisan gerrymandering and other voter suppression techniques because state courts would no longer be able to provide checks and balances. It would mean independent redistricting commissions could be overruled or abolished, and even provisions of state constitutions protecting voting rights could be ignored in cases involving federal elections.
The prospect of placing such power in the hands of state legislators also means that voters have even more reason to scrutinize candidates for those offices. Every legislative candidate should be asked to state a position on voting rights, partisan gerrymandering and related issues. Expert legal observers say that while legislators would still not be able to reverse their state results in a federal election, they certainly could involve themselves in enough partisan mischief to create doubts over the integrity of an election, which could further erode public confidence in free and fair elections.
There is much to be learned about the future course of this U.S. Supreme Court as its conservative majority whittles away decades of legal precedent on a number of issues. Meanwhile, it would be wise for voters to become more closely attuned to whom they are electing to state legislative seats. The quality of those candidates has never been more crucial.
The Tribune-Star, Terre Haute
