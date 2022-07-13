Do you remember the old days when the National Collegiate Athletic Association was a power-hungry, inflexible, rules-driven entity hell-bent on penalizing “illegal” payments to college athletes?
Universities raked in billions of dollars from rich TV contracts to showcase the crown-jewels of men’s basketball and football, and they shared none of the money with the athletes who were actually providing the entertainment.
Sure, the majority of those athletes were on full-ride scholarships, and some were even destined to become multi-millionaire pros. Still, NCAA member schools figuratively tattooed college athletes with the “amateur” label while pocketing those billions upon billions of greenbacks. Many of the athletes came from impoverished households, making the NCAA’s hypocrisy even more shameful.
Finally withering under intense pressure, the power-hungry, inflexible, rules-drive NCAA threw its hands to the sky in July 2021 and ... gave up.
We’re now a year into the age of Name, Image and Likeness (NIL). For some, it’s a golden era, a time when college athletes may profit from their celebrity and keep their eligibility.
But the age of NIL is quickly devolving into a no-holds-barred pay-for-play throw-down that has university athletic departments bidding to land big-name transfers and star recruits.
Purdue fans have already felt the sting of the new reality. The Boilermaker basketball team seemed poised to land Kansas State transfer Nijel Pack, the former Indianapolis schoolboy star from Lawrence Central. That was before Pack took the money — $800,000 across two years as part of an NIL agreement with LifeWallet — and ran to the University of Miami.
Pack’s deal might seem outrageous, but it pales next to the reported $9.5 million Jaden Rashada, a quarterback prospect, will get in NIL money to pick Miami over Florida.
Such deals point to the prospect that certain universities with crazy, deep-pocketed alumni will buy their way to dominance on the football field or basketball court.
But, you ask, hasn’t it always been that way in major college sports? Maybe, but at least in the bad ol’ days, rogue universities were sometimes caught and punished.
Still, NIL isn’t all bad. College athletes can now capitalize on their talents and their celebrity. That’s as it should be, and it will even encourage some to stay in college longer until they’re truly ready to turn pro.
Here’s the problem: The NCAA snapped its fingers and totally transformed college sports with little regard for what the new landscape might look like.
The NCAA keeps asking Congress to interject itself, but lord knows Congress does too much interjecting as it is.
So it’s up to the NCAA to step forward and provide real leadership by setting — for the first time in a long time — practical, sensible, enforceable rules.
No more figurative “amateur” tattoos, for sure. But also no pay-for-play mega-deals that threaten to eviscerate the very concept of collegiate competition.
The Herald Bulletin (Anderson, Indiana)
