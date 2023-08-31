On the same day Americans gathered in Washington, D.C., to commemorate the 60th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King’s “I Have a Dream” speech, a gunman killed three people in Jacksonville, Florida, just because they were Black.
“Our hearts are broken,” the Rev. Willie Barnes told a gathering at St. Paul AME Church the next day. “If any of you are like me, I’m fighting trying to not be angry.”
The city’s mayor, Donna Deegan, spoke through tears.
“It feels some days like we’re going backward,” she said. “I’ve heard some people say that some of the rhetoric that we hear doesn’t really represent what’s in people’s hearts. It’s just the game. It’s just the political game. Those three people who lost their lives, that’s not a game. “
Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters didn’t mince words in describing the killer’s motivation.
“He hated Black people,” the sheriff said.
Democratic State Rep. Angie Nixon was equally direct.
“We must be clear,” she said. “It was not just racially motivated. It was racist violence that has been perpetuated by rhetoric and policies designed to attack Black people, period.”
King would be heartbroken to see the state of race relations in our country six decades after his inspirational speech.
“I have a dream,” he said, “that one day this nation will rise up and live out the true meaning of its creed: ‘We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal. ...’ I have a dream that one day on the red hills of Georgia, the sons of former slaves and the sons of former slave owners will be able to sit down together at the table of brotherhood.”
Standing on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, the great civil rights leader spelled out his vision of a time when his four children would live in a nation where they would be judged not by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.
“I have a dream that one day down in Alabama with its vicious racists, with its governor having his lips dripping with the words of interposition and nullification, one day right down in Alabama little Black boys and Black girls will be able to join hands with little white boys and white girls as sisters and brothers.”
That day is long overdue.
The Associated Press interviewed Rudolph McKissick Jr., senior pastor of Jacksonville’s Bethel Church and a board member of the Rev. Al Sharpton’s National Action Network.
“Nobody is having honest, candid conversations about the presence of racism,” he said.
Our nation needs to have those discussions. Starting today.
It’s well past time that men and women of good will put politics aside to find the causes of this hatred and stamp them out. We must all join hands to put the scourge of racism behind us.
The Herald Bulletin (Anderson, Indiana)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.