Voters rarely love the idea of legislators raising their own pay, which often makes legislators reluctant to do it. The public aversion is even greater in times of economic distress and state fiscal troubles. These motives help explain why members of the Illinois General Assembly voted each year to reject the automatic cost-of-living pay increases they were scheduled to receive from 2009 through 2016.
That way, lawmakers who had played such a big role digging state government into a deep hole could brag to their constituents about their selfless devotion to budgetary discipline. The average voter doesn’t spend time unraveling the state’s pension crisis. But anyone can admire public officials who volunteer to give up a raise.
Two of those legislators who voted to cancel the pay increases, however, later had second thoughts. After leaving the state Senate, Michael Noland of Elgin and James Clayborne of Belleville reached the surprising conclusion that they had acted with disregard for the state constitution. They proceeded to file a lawsuit claiming that stopping their cost-of-living raises was illegal. They demanded to be given the money they had been so cruelly denied by ... themselves.
The dubious claim was based on a provision in the Illinois Constitution that says a lawmaker’s pay may not be changed during the term in which the change was enacted. The point of this rule was to keep legislators from instantly voting to award themselves more money. They can increase their pay, but the increase can’t take effect until voters have had the chance to vote on whether they should remain in office.
The pay freeze, of course, didn’t violate the spirit of this section because it didn’t raise pay. But in 2019, a Cook County judge concluded that by ditching the automatic increases, the General Assembly had changed salaries of legislators.
Last week, the court ordered the state to pay Noland and Clayborne the money they would have received from the pay hikes. Comptroller Susana Mendoza, the target of the lawsuit, said her office would have to pay about $71,000 to Noland and about $95,000 to Clayborne if the ruling is upheld on appeal.
This is a prime example of political hypocrisy. And confusion by design. In 2019, the legislature voted to keep the COLAs, thus ensuring a 2.4% boost their pay in 2020. But when 2020 arrived, it approved a budget that furnished no money to cover the cost.
This sordid saga could have been avoided if the General Assembly had not cynically approved automatic COLAs in the first place, putting them ahead, by the way, of just about every other entity in state government that would do cartwheels for automatic COLA adjustments — Medicaid reimbursement rates, contracted home health care workers, nonunion day care workers and so on.
But by eliminating the need for legislators to act to increase their salaries, it spared them the obligation of deciding whether to take the political risk of casting an unappealing vote every year.
The obvious downside of the practice is that it undermines democratic accountability. The automatic COLAs allow them to get raises without having to take responsibility for them. Who can blame lawmakers for accepting pay raises that happened through no fault of their own — or at least no fault visible to the average Illinoisan?
Our challenge to legislators: Remove COLAs as an automated, continuing appropriation. If you want a pay raise in any given year, vote for it and tell your constituents why you think you deserve it. If you’re not willing to do that, you lack the courage needed in the job.
