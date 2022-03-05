The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced new guidelines last week in communities where COVID-19 numbers are dropping. As the United States nears its one millionth coronavirus death, a drop in virus numbers is news we’ve all been waiting to hear.
But according to Dr. Gerald Harmon, president of the American Medical Association, the United States is facing another pandemic that might be even more dangerous. Too many Americans, he said, have lost faith in medical experts and scientists.
“This pandemic of mistrust was probably beginning before COVID-19,” Harmon said in an address to the National Press Club on Feb. 24. “But the extreme polarization during this crisis has profoundly hampered our nation’s ability to respond. It is a major reason why the U.S. has a far higher death rate from COVID-19 compared to other well-resourced countries.”
Mixed messaging on masks and social distancing and political attacks on scientists and physicians are among the contributing factors to this lack of trust, according to Harmon.
“Playing the blame game is an exercise in futility, but we do recognize these missteps,” he said. “Our focus now should be learning from those mistakes and rebuilding the trust lost as a result.”
In an interview with The Associated Press, Andrew Noymer, a public health professor at the University of California Irvine, agreed with Harmon’s assessment about this loss of trust and the way it could affect our ability to deal with future variants of COVID.
With many Americans already taking off their masks, the CDC’s shift in recommendations last week won’t make much of a difference now, Noymer said, but it will help during the next wave of infection, which is a likelihood in the fall or winter months because people will have had a break from wearing masks.
“If we have continual masking orders, they might become a total joke by the time we really need them again,” Noymer said.
Moving forward, the AMA is urging media outlets to remain vigilant in helping readers easily separate fact from fiction. This includes social media companies, such as YouTube, where many so-called medical experts continue to share misinformation about the virus.
The AMA also asked public health agencies to base decisions solely on scientific evidence and data. It is critical, Harmon said, that those agencies do their part by stepping up their vigilance for the kind of behavior that undermines confidence in public health recommendations and vaccines.
“This can be accomplished;” he said, “while upholding the principles of the First Amendment that we all hold dear.”
As COVID-19 infections drop and we try to get back to life as we knew it before COVID-19, it is up to all Americans to do their part to fix the nation’s ailing health system and restore trust in scientists and health professionals. Learning from the mistakes we made in responding to the current pandemic is the only way to ensure a better response to any future public health emergencies.
Kokomo (Indiana) Tribune
