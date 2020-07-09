Did you see which Illinois millionaires got big bucks from the federal government’s coronavirus rescue package . while most businesses suffered? That’s one interpretation of the data released Monday on organizations that received aid via the Payroll Protection Program.
In reality, the $660 billion aid program appears to have accomplished its broad aim of providing assistance to many smaller businesses in the form of forgivable loans so they could continue to operate, and make payroll, during a pandemic that might otherwise have capsized them. It’s a massive federal program, though, so expect there to be waste, and don’t be too shocked by allegations of fraud or misuse. We also suspect this program could have done just as much good for half the cost. Count on Washington to overspend.
The focus now is who got in on the deal. In no particular order, according to the Treasury Department and Small Business Administration, local recipients of $1 million to $10 million included Rosebud Restaurants, Pete’s Fresh Market, Andy Frain Services Inc., Baird & Warner, Brookfield Zoo, Willow Creek Community Church, Four Seasons Heating and Air Conditioning, Sterling Bay, the American Library Association, Buona Beef and Home Run Inn. The list goes on and on – 255 Illinois businesses received $5 million to $10 million, according to news reports.
Oberweis Dairy is run by the son of wealthy Republican congressional candidate Jim Oberweis, who is chairman but doesn’t take a salary. “Without the PPP, at a minimum it would have been prudent to close all restaurants and some ice cream stores that we operate for some period of time,” and with the PPP funds no workers were laid off, furloughed or had their pay cut, Oberweis Dairy told the Sun-Times.
Nationally, 660,000 businesses got loans worth at least $150,000, and there should be no shame attached to recipients accepting money as Congress intended: emergency loans to companies and organizations with 500 or fewer employees. In many states, government was the entity shutting down businesses through governors’ executive orders. Government, then, should help those businesses regroup. The deal was, if they kept their employees on the payroll, the loans would be forgiven. These workers might otherwise have qualified for unemployment, but keeping businesses operating provided more long-term stability to the economy.
Where assessing the PPP gets complicated is weighing the overall benefit to the economy against exceptions and loopholes that allowed some big businesses to take federal aid. For example, the restaurant industry, which was hit hard by closures, received an exemption to the 500-employee limit. The result was some larger players, including those owned by private equity firms, were eligible to receive loans.
We’re fine with smaller, local restaurant operators getting aid to tide them over because they w ould otherwise have a hard time obtaining financing during a pandemic. But couldn’t P.F. Chang’s, a national chain owned by a New York investment firm, have secured its own private-sector funding through its parent? Those and other legitimate questions have largely gone unresolved due to the rush of getting payments into the hands of job creators.
This page is predisposed to looking skeptically at big federal programs for business, especially when they increase the federal debt. During the Great Recession, we opposed bailouts to General Motors and Chrysler because big, global companies and major industries should have the wherewithal to stand on their own two feet. When they need money, they should get it from private sources, including lenders and the markets, not taxpayers. When they can’t, they should face the consequences. Investors and executives who get the rewards should bear the risks, without counting on a rescue from Uncle Sam.
During the first round of coronavirus loans, we didn’t like the Trump administration’s bailout of airlines, which were singled out for help – and then in a flash, one carrier, United Airlines, announced plans to lay off thousands of employees in October. If those layoffs go through, United would essentially be using government money to fund a corporate restructuring. Even Democratic U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin expressed frustration with what appeared to be a violation of the spirit of the program.
There are times when taxpayer-backed loans make sense and times when free-market principles should stand tall. The swift, unexpected and unpredictable COVID-19 pandemic has provided examples of both.
Yes, the PPP helped some big corporations that happen to employ a lot of people. The program undoubtedly also sent aid to some unworthy recipients. The transparency of the data release should smoke them out. But the program, according to the Small Business Administration, helped a vast majority of employees at small businesses, many of them stationed in moderate- and low-income communities. Those businesses might not have survived without it.
Chicago Tribune
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.