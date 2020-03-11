Remember the original threat-level warning established by the United States following the Sept. 11 attacks? The since-abandoned color chart gave the degree of alert under which the country should be.
It was replaced by the National Terrorism Advisory System because people found the five colors used a burden, something too complex to remember. The new system would give specific details about the threat.
An extension of having difficulty decoding what the color alerts meant was wondering what behavior appropriately matched the current level of threat.
Appropriate behavior is even more difficult when dealing with the expanding outbreak of COVID-19. The World Health Organization is tossing every warning in its power to the most expansive news organizations. Organizations which, by the way, are only as good as the information being thrown at them.
WHO last week raised the coronavirus to its “highest level warning,” increasing the risk assessment of the coronavirus to “very high” across the world. As of this writing there are more than 100,000 reported cases globally and 3,383 deaths.
That’s a lot. That isn’t a sky-high death rate, but it’s still not good. There are worse viruses contaminating the United States right now. CDC estimates say at least 20,000 Americans had died because of influenza between Oct. 2019 and Feb. 29. There have been at least 34 million cases of influenza in the 2019-20 US flu season. Those numbers aren’t particularly out of line with the average year.
There are survivors of both this year’s influenza strains and the coronavirus. But people don’t flock to the news that “people are getting sick and surviving,” The majority of the people who get either survive.
So it’s a difficult position for anyone making public pronouncements about healthcare. WHO is going to get very excited. Their doctors are handing out warnings like samples at a grocery store. They see a dire outcome, and they’re definitely the folks bringing down the world’s attitude. On the other side are those who scoff at the daily reports and are blustery as they tell friends, co-workers and strangers alike that this won’t be so bad. They’re the kind of people who make fun of weather warnings and bask when they’re right, there wasn’t any tornado touching down anywhere near us.
That type of person is always wrong until they’re not.
Then there are most of the rest of us. Naturally, we’re concerned. Hearing of rising cases of a mysterious disease that makes a person really really sick is alarming. We’ve seen those near ground zero of the virus appear ill and a couple of notable officials have died shortly after making comments for the public. Seeing public events being postponed or cancelled, while laudable, also raises the level of concern and the potential for panic.
A large issue, though, is the same as when we were first trying to remember the Homeland Security threat levels and whether blue or orange were worse. (It was orange.) We’re told to be alert, but terrorists are sneaking and we don’t know exactly what we’re looking out for. Viruses are of course considerably more challenging.
None of us has to be a movie action hero, set to battle the virus at a moment’s notice. We don’t have to be smart enough to make the vaccine that’s probably still at least a year away.
What we can do is listen and follow advice. Wash your hands thoroughly and regularly. Cover your mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing. Thoroughly cook meat and eggs. Avoid close contact with anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness, such as coughing and sneezing. Ultraviolet lamps should not be used to sterilize hands or other areas of skin as UV radiation can cause skin irritation.
Those most in danger are the elderly and those with existing pulmonary concerns. The virus is extremely communicable, and WHO is warning that at some point, there will be interruptions in everyday routines. The best thing we can do right now is take care of ourselves and those immediately near us, and find a reliable source for ongoing information. Right now, the best we have is WHO and the Center for Disease Control
They’re both preferable to a meme shared on Facebook by an older distant relative.
(Decatur) Herald & Review
